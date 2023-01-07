ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL Saturday live tracker: Chiefs close season against Raiders

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIZWL_0k72jn0W00

It's been a tough week in the NFL after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, but the Week 18 games kick off today with the Kansas City Chiefs battling for the AFC's No. 1 seed against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Follow the action live with Yahoo Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he returned to Buffalo on Monday "with a lot of love on my heart" to continue his recovery in a hospital there, a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
BUFFALO, NY
WGAU

Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — (AP) — When it comes to Lamar Jackson, no news feels like bad news for Baltimore fans. The Ravens practiced Wednesday in preparation for their playoff opener at Cincinnati, and Jackson again was absent. If there was any remaining hope that the star quarterback could make a dramatic return for the postseason at full strength, that took a substantial hit. In fact, nothing seemed to have changed.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAU

Texans GM thinks WR John Metchie III could be ready by April, 9 months after leukemia diagnosis

The Houston Texans have some good news from wide receiver John Metchie III. Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday on Houston's SportsRadio 610 that the former second-round draft pick has made "amazing" progress in his battle against acute promyelocytic leukemia, a form but treatable form of cancer, and could be ready for full-time work with the team as soon as April.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Allison Williams sues ESPN, Disney over vaccine mandate firing

Fox Sports reporter Allison Williams is one of two former ESPN employees suing the Worldwide Leader over their termination for refusing to comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Williams and former producer Beth Faber filed a joint lawsuit on Wednesday, claiming ESPN and Disney violated their religious beliefs. In the 83-page complaint, filed in Connecticut, Williams claims she applied for an “exemption from vaccination on grounds of disability” as she was set to undergo in vitro fertilization. She later applied for a religious exemption, which was denied and led to her exit from the company in October 2021. “[Williams] informed Defendants in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
112K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy