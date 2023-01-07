ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Organ transporter pushes through snowstorm to get kidney to recipient on Christmas Eve

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIR2F_0k72jcIX00

NEW YORK — Pushing through high winds, heavy snow and dangerous road conditions, an organ transporter was able to deliver a kidney on Christmas Eve before time ran out.

Lucas Baker, a transporter for Trinity Medical Solutions' Midwest division, told ABC News that in his ten years of transporting organs, he's gone the distance to get organs or medical personnel to patients. But he said his job on Dec. 23 was one of the toughest assignments he's undertaken because of the blizzard and subzero temperatures that he faced during the 400-mile trek.

"My biggest fear was running out of gas. With the temps being subzero, you don't last long in that," Baker told ABC News.

Baker, who is based in Rochester, Minnesota, got the call on Dec. 23 for a kidney transport from Minneapolis to Bismarck, North Dakota. The kidney was being delivered in a container with surgical ice which typically keeps the organ safe and viable for about 18 hours, according to Baker.

For the first leg of the trip, Baker said road conditions were not bad and he was able to make it to Fargo, North Dakota, in about three and a half hours. Things changed soon as the blizzard and cold snap that struck the Midwest that day got worse.

"From Fargo to Jamestown...there were snow drifts about every 50 yards," he recalled.

Baker said he had to change routes when he reached a roadblock outside of Jamestown and the road conditions got worse.

"I think I only traveled 25 miles in that hour and a half," he said.

When he tried to get back on the main road, Baker said his car got stuck in a snowbank and he called for help.

Deputy Mercedez Holzworth of the Stutsman County, North Dakota, Sheriff's Office, was already driving in the area to answer a call of a truck that was also stuck in a snowbank and arrived at Baker's scene.

Holzworth told ABC News that the situation was personal since she has a sister who received several liver transplants so she knew what was at stake.

"I know there is an urgency to that and I had to make him a priority," she told ABC News.

The deputy took out a manual shovel and began to dig out Baker's vehicle before plow trucks arrived.

Baker said he was grateful for Holzworth's efforts, especially since he saw her being blasted with strong wind gusts.

"I drive a Lincoln Navigator and even I couldn't open the door easily because the winds were so strong," he said. "Without her showing up I would have gotten out."

Baker was able to get out of the snowbank and head to a gas station and refuel before finding another path on the main road. By the morning, the road was more clear and he said he was able to get to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, where the patient Jerry Bernal, was being prepped for surgery.

"We probably only had three hours remaining," Baker said of the kidney's viability.

"Myself and my drivers, anytime we deliver a physical organ to a hospital or drop off a heart team or a lung team at a hospital you know that patient is getting that organ within minutes of stepping in the OR," Baker added.

Baker's Christmas Eve delivery turned out to be a success for Bernal who had been on the transplant list since October, in stage 5 kidney failure, according to ABC affiliate KSTP.

"I just keep on remembering what people tell me, 'Have faith, have faith,'" Bernal told KSTP. "And it had to be God making a path for the driver that night. He could've easily called his boss and said, 'Oh, I can't get here.' But I think God touched all of them and made a path to get the kidney here on time."

Baker said seeing Bernal's interview with KSTP was the first time he has ever been able to see the face of a patient who received an organ that he transporting, and he was humbled by Bernal's words.

Still, Baker said he's been used to doing everything he can to make sure his transports are successful and will continue to do so no matter what obstacle is in his path.

"I know it seems weird at this point it doesn't crash your mind when you get those calls," he said. "It's become almost a daily routine for me."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 3

Related
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
TMZ.com

Father of 7 Misses Chance at Heart Transplant Due to Canceled Flight Over Weather

A father from Alaska missed a lifesaving opportunity to receive a new heart after his Alaska Airlines flight was canceled due to the historic U.S. winter storm. Patrick Holland, who is battling congestive heart failure, was contacted by the University of Washington Medical Center on Dec. 22 saying he was next in line for a heart transplant.
SEATTLE, WA
The Weather Channel

January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier

Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?

Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News

Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
OREGON STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
31K+
Followers
33K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy