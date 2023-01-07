Read full article on original website
Related
sdpb.org
Jackrabbits win over NDSU goes beyond hoisting the national title
When South Dakota State University won the FCS National Championship on Sunday in Frisco, it became more than just winning the FCS’s highest honor. It was validation for the years and years of hard work, but most importantly, it proved that the Jackrabbits can truly be the best, and not just on paper.
KELOLAND TV
‘This will always be something to look back fondly on’; SDSU reporters reflect on championship game
BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — It wasn’t just fans and football players who attended the FCS National Championship game between SDSU and NDSU this past weekend. “This will always be something to look back fondly on and something that I will truly never forget,” said Skyler Jackson, Sports Editor.
KFYR-TV
Monday reaction to the FCS Title Game
FRISCO, T.X. (KFYR) - A number of streaks ended for the North Dakota State football team Sunday in Texas. The Bison are now 9-1 in Frisco. They are now 39-1 following a bye. They are now 27-1 wearing the Harvest helmets and they are now 4-1 against the Jackrabbits in the F.C.S. playoffs.
drgnews.com
Noem, Rounds win friendly wagers with North Dakota colleagues over SDSU vs. NDSU FCS Championship football game
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will be displaying a South Dakota State University football helmet on his desk for the rest of this month after losing a wager with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about the college FCS Championship football game yesterday (Jan. 9, 2023) in Frisco, TX. South Dakota...
valleynewslive.com
Bison DC David Braun reportedly leaving North Dakota St.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The season may not have been over for very long, but the Bison coaching staff has reportedly already seen a shakeup. According to numerous sources, including ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Defensive Coordinator David Braun will be taking the same position with Northwestern. Braun has...
114th Fighter Wing to fly over SDSU-NDSU game
The 114th Fighter Wing, based out of Sioux Falls, will be flying over the FCS National Championship game on Sunday.
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
KELOLAND TV
View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
KELOLAND TV
Wind will pick up across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
kvrr.com
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Public Schools to end educational services at Prairie St. John’s
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools has announced it intends to end its educational services provided for all students receiving care at Prairie St. John’s due to the ‘drain’ of district resources in the program. The decision means services for those at Prairie would...
valleynewslive.com
Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman was arrested Monday night after a car fire in the 1800 Block of 5th Ave. S. Jessica Neuleib was arrested for DWI. The Moorhead Police and Fire Dept. responded to a car fire where they found Neulieb outside a near-by home. The car was stuck in the snowbank and it was determined no one was in there after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the car is deemed a total loss.
kfgo.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
valleynewslive.com
House fire in North Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and his dog were able to escape a house fire in north Moorhead. A call came in just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 regarding a fire in the basement of a home on the 6400 block of 1st St. in north Moorhead.
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
q957.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
redlakenationnews.com
Jackpot winner shocked at total
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.
Comments / 0