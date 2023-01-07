Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
McMaster launches final term at South Carolina inauguration
Gov. Henry McMaster began a potentially historic final term in South Carolina on Wednesday with his second inauguration ceremony. McMaster could become the longest-serving governor in South Carolina history upon completion of his second full 4-year term. After finishing the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s tenure, the Republican will serve an unprecedented 10 years in office by the time he retires from the governorship. McMaster’s inaugural address indicates that educational advancement and environmental conservation will be priorities during his final four years as governor. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and other state officers, including new Education Superintendent Ellen Weaver, also got sworn into office.
kion546.com
Korean firm plans $2.5B in new solar panel plants in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — A South Korean solar panel maker says it will invest more than $2.5 billion in two Georgia factories. The Qcells unit of Hanwha Solutions will build a new 2,000-worker factory and hire 500 more workers for a third phase of an existing factory. President Joe Biden and other officials are hailing the announcement. They highlight that the new factory will build solar panel components usually made in China. A new tax law last year provides incentives for companies to build such components in the United States. Qcells projects it will supply about 30% of total U.S. solar panel demand by 2027.
kion546.com
New push to restrict abortions to be introduced in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker who sponsored a failed abortion ban bill last year has announced she will introduce a new bill this week that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected in a embryo, which is generally around the sixth week of pregnancy. State Sen. Joni Albrecht, of Thurston, announced at a news conference attended by that she would introduce the bill Thursday or Friday. It will require an ultrasound be performed before any abortion, which would be denied if cardiac activity is detected. It will include exceptions for cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. The American Civil Liberties Union and other abortion rights proponents have vowed to fight the effort.
kion546.com
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner stands by voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican member of Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission is standing by comments he made crowing about depressed turnout among Black and Hispanic voters in heavily Democratic Milwaukee, saying he won’t resign as a fellow commissioner and others have called on him to do. Commissioner Robert Spindell said Wednesday that his comments sent in an email to about 1,700 people in December were not bragging about voter suppression. Spindell said his email was an attempt to detail positive steps Republicans did to counter the Democratic message in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Elections Commissioner member Mark Thomsen, a Democratic attorney, called on Spindell to step down, saying he “has shown he cannot be fair.”
kion546.com
90% of Californians are under flood watches as another storm threatens mudslides, power outages and deadly inundation
Much of California can’t soak up another drop of rain. Yet the state is getting pummeled again with torrential downpours and ferocious winds, causing power outages and treacherous travel conditions. More than 34 million Californians were under a flood watch Monday — about 90% of the state’s population and...
kion546.com
Florida-bound Amtrak train delayed for almost a day
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida-bound Amtrak passenger train that started in Virginia was delayed for almost a day by the derailment of a freight train and a crew change, stranding hundreds of passengers in rural South Carolina for hours with few options. The trip on the southbound Amtrak auto train which departed Monday evening from Lorton, Virginia,. should have taken 17 hours, but an additional 20 hours was tacked on before it reached its destination in Sanford, Florida, on Wednesday morning. A CSX freight derailment forced the Amtrak train to detour from its normal route, and the train was delayed further when a crew change was required.
kion546.com
Officials: No injuries in fire at Illinois chemical plant
La SALLE, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a large fire that sent smoke plumes towering over a northern Illinois chemical plant has been contained and no injuries have been reported. The fire at Carus Chemical in La Salle was reported around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Nearby residents have been told to shelter in place, and La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said officials are considering their next steps. La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski said no injuries have been reported and all of the plant’s workers are safe. Janick said he couldn’t confirm earlier reports of explosions. It’s not known yet what caused the blaze.
kion546.com
Rain, Wind, Flooding, Central Coast is Being Hit by Major Winter Storm
This article is now outdated. Please head back to the weather tab for the latest forecast. KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
Comments / 0