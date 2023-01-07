Read full article on original website
Daryl Joseph Gildersleeve, 70 of Potomac, IL,
Daryl Joseph Gildersleeve, of Potomac, IL, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023. Daryl was born November 25, 1952. He was the son of Oral and Elizabeth {Morris} Gildersleeve. He graduated from Potomac High School. Daryl spent most of his time in Tulsa, Ok working for his brother Dean in his landscaping business. He often spoke with fondness about his time there. He was an avid pool player, winning many tournament trophies even though he played with the handicap of having only one eye. He also enjoyed fishing, spending most of his free time on the Oklahoma lakes near Tulsa. Daryl returned to Potomac and worked for his brother Denis on his construction company until he retired. Daryl often talked about his pride and joy which were his dogs. First there were Kitty Hawk and Geisha. More recently he enjoyed Brutus. They kept each other company for years.
Carolyn Anease Cessna, 82, of Potomac
Carolyn Anease Cessna, 82, of Potomac, passed away at 10:25 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, in Urbana. Carolyn was born on April 10, 1940, in Florence, Alabama, the daughter of Gip Spencer and Eula Mae (Simpson) Thigpen. She married Thomas Elder in 1957 and he preceded her in death in 1960. She later married David Cessna on October 19, 1962, in Albany, Georgia. He survives.
Hoopeston Police Report 1/10/2023
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT (PI MINOR) H23-0090. Unit 1: 2015 Chevy Tahoe driven by: Theresa Miller (F) (43) of Rossville IL. Unit 2: 2010 Chrysler T/C Van driven by: Cece R Williams (M) (24) of Huron OH. Details: HPD, HFD, Arrow Ambulance, all dispatched to an accident with injuries. Driver of Unit...
