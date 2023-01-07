Daryl Joseph Gildersleeve, of Potomac, IL, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023. Daryl was born November 25, 1952. He was the son of Oral and Elizabeth {Morris} Gildersleeve. He graduated from Potomac High School. Daryl spent most of his time in Tulsa, Ok working for his brother Dean in his landscaping business. He often spoke with fondness about his time there. He was an avid pool player, winning many tournament trophies even though he played with the handicap of having only one eye. He also enjoyed fishing, spending most of his free time on the Oklahoma lakes near Tulsa. Daryl returned to Potomac and worked for his brother Denis on his construction company until he retired. Daryl often talked about his pride and joy which were his dogs. First there were Kitty Hawk and Geisha. More recently he enjoyed Brutus. They kept each other company for years.

POTOMAC, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO