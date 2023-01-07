Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Duke Football announces additions of five incoming transfers
Duke Sports Information – Duke head football coach Mike Elko announced Wednesday the addition of five transfers to the 2023 roster. Joining the Blue Devils this spring will be Al Blades Jr. (Miami), Dustyn Hall (USF), Jake Hornibrook (Stanford), Myles Jones (Texas A&M), and Michael Purcell (Elon). The class...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after win over North Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2 ACC) used a nice second half performance to surge past by the North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3 ACC) 65-58 on Tuesday night. UVA head coach Tony Bennett spoke about the win after the game. On several players stepping up down the stretch,...
Greg: Taking Stock of Tar Heel Basketball
North Carolina made the trek home from Charlottesville early Wednesday morning in what has become a customary manner, saddled with its fourth road loss of the season and its eighth-consecutive defeat at John Paul Jones Arena. UNC is past the halfway point of the season and has split its last 12 games, prompting many observers to ponder what to make of this team two months before Selection Sunday.
Duke comes back from 11-point halftime deficit to beat Pitt
After a blowout loss to NC State a week ago and a one-point win over Boston College this past weekend, the Duke Basketball team was looking to make a statement in their game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Unlike the previous two, this game would tipoff in front of their home crowd, one of just three games to be played at home in the month of January for the No. 24 Blue Devils.
Five takeaways from No. 13 Virginia's win over North Carolina
After falling to unraked Pittsburgh last week, the Cavaliers faced another challenge from an unranked opponent, this time in the form of North Carolina. UNC lost First Team All-ACC honoree Armando Bacot to injury not even two minutes into the game while fellow starting forward Pete Nance was already out due to injury, yet the Tar Heels still gave the Hoos a run for their money.
Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
Philadelphia woman arrested at RDU after police say she rolled on the floor, used vulgar language and flipped off a bartender
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham Airport police arrested a Philadelphia woman accused of rolling around the floor, using vulgar language and flipping off a bartender working at the airport. Charlese Eackles, 32, of Philadelphia, is charged with disorderly conduct at a terminal and second-degree trespassing. When authorities arrived on 10:09...
Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Moore County Sheriff’s Department requests help to locate a 15-year-old runaway from Southern Pines. Jada Garnett was last seen on Dec. 16, 2022. A poster has been issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Garnett stands 5’4″ and weighs 150 pounds. If you or...
Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., an Alamance County Sheriff conducted a routine traffic stop in the 1700 block of Whites Kennel Rd., south of Burlington. Deputies observed the vehicle was being driving with an expired registration. Deputies say they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside...
