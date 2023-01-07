ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Fugitive CEO accused of securities fraud attempts to flee Hawaii by boat

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlJYO_0k72gbo700

HONOLULU ( KHON ) – The fugitive CEO of a Hawaii-based shipbuilding company was captured while attempting to flee Oahu on a fully fueled boat stocked with cash and provisions for a long sea voyage, authorities said Friday.

Sheriff’s office searching property for remains of East Texas teen who went missing in 2009

Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, was arrested last year on suspicion that he and business partner Jamey Denise Jackson, defrauded investors of Semisub, Inc. of nearly $30 million .

He faced federal charges related to securities fraud, mail fraud and wire fraud.

Pretrial Services, a federal agency that supervises federal pretrial release defendants, was tipped on Jan. 4 that Jackson was going to attempt to flee before his trial. The agency informed U.S. Marshals and the U.S. Coast Guard.

A federal warrant was issued once U.S. Marshals arrived at Jackson’s boat’s slip, located at Kewalo Basin, in Honolulu, to find that it was gone along with Jackson.

“That really stood out to us, you know. We have never had to go get someone at sea. He was by himself with no direction,” said officials involved with the hunt.

This attempt classified Jackson as a fugitive, according to the Coast Guard and Marshals.

With Jackson in the wind, the Marshals enlisted the help of the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service and NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement. The Coast Guard deployed water and air resources to locate the boat.

At approximately 2 a.m. Friday, the Coast Guard notified the U.S. Marshals that Jackson had returned to Oahu to redock in order to gain assistance from a crew because he was having an issue with his boat. Jackson then sailed back out to sea after the boat problems had been resolved.

East Texas man arrested for online solicitation of minor

At 7:30 a.m., authorities located and arrested Jackson for violating the terms of his pretrial release. He and his boat were returned to Oahu without incident, and Jackson was placed into the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu pending his court appearance.

Jackson and Jamey Denise Jackson, his wife, had been accused of selling securities to investors with the promise of developing a fleet of tourism vessels.

“The defendants allegedly misused a substantial amount of the money raised from the sale of Semisub securities to pay for luxury residences in California and Hawaii, a Mercedes-Benz automobile, luxury vacations, psychics, marijuana, personal credit card bills, and cash withdrawals for their personal use, among other things,” the Department of Justice wrote upon the unsealing of an indictment last year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Texas News

County felon named January’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
COLDSPRING, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Questions about validity of shaken baby syndrome not enough to give East Texas death row inmate new trial, court rules

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) – After years of courtroom scrutiny over the now-questionable science of “shaken baby syndrome,” the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decided Wednesday that doubt surrounding the cause of his daughter’s death was not enough to overturn Robert Roberson’s death sentence. Roberson, 56 of Palestine, was convicted of killing his sickly […]
PALESTINE, TX
Narcity USA

A Woman Stole $1K In Raw Beef At Texas Grocery Stores & Was A Serial Fajita Meat Thief

A Texas woman allegedly stole over $1,000 in fajita meat from multiple grocery stores in the state, including one location of the beloved H-E-B store. The Laredo Police Department arrested Minerva San Juanita Lopez in Laredo, TX, on Sunday, January 8, on three felony arrest warrants for "theft of property" at various meat markets, according to the Laredo Morning Times Online (LMTonline).
LAREDO, TX
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
KETK / FOX51 News

Cruz criticizes Biden for not visiting McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, on Sunday suggested President Joe Biden should visit McAllen if he is serious about addressing border security. Cruz’s statement came ahead of Biden’s scheduled visit to El Paso on Sunday. “Finally, after 5.3 million illegal alien crossings with over a million who got away, […]
MCALLEN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy