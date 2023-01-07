NUGGETS 126, SUNS 97 What happened: It’s a dozen straight in Denver, as the Nuggets beat a shorthanded Suns team for a 12th consecutive win at Ball Arena. The Nuggets led by as many as 11 in the first quarter, but Phoenix closed within six by the start of the second. Some hot shooting from Bones Hyland, Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put the Nuggets up 22 in the middle...

