Dallas, TX

The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets defeat shorthanded Suns, stretch home win streak to 12

NUGGETS 126, SUNS 97 What happened: It’s a dozen straight in Denver, as the Nuggets beat a shorthanded Suns team for a 12th consecutive win at Ball Arena. The Nuggets led by as many as 11 in the first quarter, but Phoenix closed within six by the start of the second. Some hot shooting from Bones Hyland, Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put the Nuggets up 22 in the middle...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA

