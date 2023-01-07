ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police: 1 man killed, 2 wounded in shooting near Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUkau_0k72e41v00

LOS ANGELES — One man was killed and two others were wounded on Saturday after a gunman opened fire near the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three men in their early-to-mid 30s were struck by gunfire as they exited a building near Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue at 1:20 a.m. PST, KTLA-TV reported. The three men were shot several times, police said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KABC-TV. His identity has not been released, according to the television station.

The two wounded men were treated at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics and then were taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, KABC reported.

Many people were in the area when the shooting occurred, Los Angeles police Detective Sean Kinchla told KTLA.

“Hollywood is a very busy place, especially at nighttime hours,” Kinchla told the television station. “You have clubs getting out, restaurants open and there were a lot of people in the area.”

Police said there was no suspect description, and the wounded men have not been cooperating with officers, KTTV reported.

No arrests have been made.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

1 Dead, 2 Injured During Shooting on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in a busy area near Hollywood Boulevard Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Saturday morning, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to two others. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. local time, while three men — described to be in their 30s — were leaving a building near Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said, per KTLA. One of the men was pronounced dead, with the two others taken to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Coroner IDs man shot and killed by officers in South LA

Officials Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles.The man was identified as Oscar Leon Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.Police were called to the 2700 block of Central Avenue, near 28th Street between Adams and Jefferson boulevards, at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday regarding a suspect armed with a deadly weapon, according to an LAPD bulletin.Officers said they encountered a man armed with a sharp metal object about a foot in length. Officers told the suspect to drop the metal object several times and after he refused and approached them the officers opened fire, striking the suspect, according to the LAPD.Sanchez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.No officers were injured during the shooting.The LAPD said it will release a Critical Incident Community Briefing about the shooting within 45 days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found stabbed to death in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The body of a woman was found in Santa Clarita, early Sunday morning. The woman was found stabbed to death at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads in Santa Clarita. The boy was found at about 1:15 a.m. after a snowplow...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies in LAPD custody

VENICE, Calif. – A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a traffic crash in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Venice and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Man fatally shot during music video at Sixth Street bridge

Boyle Heights -- A man was shot and killed on or near a spiral pedestrian ramp at the Sixth Street Bridge during an unauthorized music video production on Friday night, according to preliminary police information. The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9

A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Possible gang-related shooting leaves one dead in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

‘Sixteen Candles’ actress Carole Cook dead at 98

Carole Cook, a protégé of Lucille Ball who had roles in the movies “Sixteen Candles” and “The Incredible Mr. Limpet,” died Wednesday. She was 98. Cook died of heart failure three days shy of her 99th birthday in Beverly Hills, California, her husband, actor Tom Troupe, said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her agent, Robert Malcolm, also confirmed the actress’ death to CNN.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Male suspect killed in deputy involved shooting in Santa Clarita

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a deputy involved shooting in Santa Clarita. The incident unfolded around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Spunky Canyon and Bouquet Canyon roads. There, a deputy involved shooting unfolded, and one male adult suspect was pronounced dead. Details surrounding the shooting, including what led up to it, were not immediately released.  Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.  
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman succumbs to injuries after being shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Two People Dead In Ventura Crash

Ventura police say two people were killed in a solo vehicle crash into a building early Sunday morning. It happened at 12:13 AM in the 4200 block of Market Street near Donlon Street. Police say that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Market at what appears to have been a...
VENTURA, CA
People

Pregnant Calif. Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting on Her Way to a Party with Her Dad

Marissa Perez, 25, was preparing to become a mom in June A pregnant California woman was shot and killed last week as she was heading out to a birthday party with her father.  Marissa Perez, 25, was killed around 7:30 pm on Dec. 29 in Artesia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau.  Perez was in the passenger side of a vehicle while her father was driving to pick up a birthday cake, ABC7 reports. An unknown driver allegedly pulled up beside Perez's car and...
ARTESIA, CA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
116K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy