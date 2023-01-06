Read full article on original website
The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents
“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
KSLTV
On-demand snow removal app launches in Salt Lake City, surrounding areas
SALT LAKE CITY — On-demand snow removal is available through an app that is now providing service in Salt Lake City and some surrounding areas. The app GreenPal has provided lawn care services to homeowners and is now offering snow removal on demand. It works similarly to other popular apps like Uber and Doordash, where the customer orders a service and a nearby provider makes an offer.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
KUTV
COVID-19 pandemic emergency declaration officially ends in Salt Lake County after 3 years
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County's 1,033-day COVID pandemic emergency declaration has officially ended. The declaration, first set in place by Mayor Jenny Wilson on March 6, 2020, ended after nearly three years on Jan. 3. “Given the incorporation of COVID-19 response activities into the Health Department’s...
bitcoinist.com
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
When does the Outdoor Retailer trade show start in Utah? Will Outdoor Retailer have other events in Utah this year?
Outdoor Retailer returns to Salt Lake City, but is it ‘dead on arrival’?
Strike up the band, fire up the pep rally. It’s homecoming for the Outdoor Retailer trade show, which is returning to Salt Lake City — its home for 20 years — this week after spending the past five years in Denver. To celebrate, show organizers are leaning into the theme by inviting the public to their version of the homecoming dance in front of the Salt Palace Convention Center on Tuesday, complete with a royal court and DJ, plus a beer garden and appearances by Olympic athletes.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Video published by FOX 13 News indefinitely postpones POST Director appointment
TAYLORSVILLE — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby was getting ready to be sworn in on Monday as one of Utah’s top law enforcement officials. As the state-appointed director of Utah POST, or Peace Officer Standards and Training, Rigby would have overseen the training and certification of the approximately 9,000 officers, deputies, and troopers across Utah.
ABC 4
Blood donation ban lifted on people who spent time in Europe during 80s and 90s
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – People who lived or worked overseas in Europe during the 1980s and 90s can now donate blood and platelets after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated their guidelines on Monday. The change applies to individuals who spent time in the United...
Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott
Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country’s largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
Man shot, killed by police in Utah County following car chase
A man was fatally shot by police in Saratoga Springs overnight after police said he tried to flee from officers and attempted to break into a home with a gun.
KSLTV
Utah lawmakers call for ‘culture shift,’ budget increase for state’s child welfare system
SALT LAKE CITY –- Mia Chase wanted to help. That’s why she became an advocate for kids inside Utah’s child welfare system. “It took its toll on me emotionally,” she told the KSL Investigators. Last year, she made the difficult decision to step away from her role as a volunteer with Utah Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA.)
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Man dies in skiing accident at private Utah resort
A man died in an accident while skiing at an exclusive members-only resort in northern Utah over the weekend.
ABC 4
DPS warns of black Ice
The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. Ogden’s Race for Mayor is in...
High school boys wrestling: A closer look at the 61 participants in the 23rd-annual Utah All-Star Duals
Here’s a look at the 61 boys wrestlers who will be participating in this year’s Utah All-Star Duals at UVU.
UTA rider says deadly accident was 'bound to happen'
Some riders say this weekend's deadly accident involving a Utah Transit Authority train downtown highlights a danger they've been concerned about for some time.
SNAPPED: Avalanche near Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO CANYON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation observed an avalanche this morning in Provo Canyon near Bridal Veil Falls. According to the Utah Avalanche Center, this avalanche ran […]
KUTV
Lockdown lifted after police confirm bomb threat at Corner Canyon High School
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Draper Police on Monday confirmed a bomb threat was made against Corner Canyon High School. The school was briefly put on lockdown while authorities investigated. Initially, students were asked to stay inside their classrooms while police followed up on a message that "could be construed...
‘Unfortunate miscommunication’ led to Lee’s campaign early debate ticket claim, report says
According to an independent review, an “unfortunate miscommunication” paired with monitoring from Mike Lee’s campaign led to a pro-Lee audience during his debate with Evan McMullin leading into the 2022 Midterm election.
