West Jordan, UT

utahstories.com

The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents

“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

On-demand snow removal app launches in Salt Lake City, surrounding areas

SALT LAKE CITY — On-demand snow removal is available through an app that is now providing service in Salt Lake City and some surrounding areas. The app GreenPal has provided lawn care services to homeowners and is now offering snow removal on demand. It works similarly to other popular apps like Uber and Doordash, where the customer orders a service and a nearby provider makes an offer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Outdoor Retailer returns to Salt Lake City, but is it ‘dead on arrival’?

Strike up the band, fire up the pep rally. It’s homecoming for the Outdoor Retailer trade show, which is returning to Salt Lake City — its home for 20 years — this week after spending the past five years in Denver. To celebrate, show organizers are leaning into the theme by inviting the public to their version of the homecoming dance in front of the Salt Palace Convention Center on Tuesday, complete with a royal court and DJ, plus a beer garden and appearances by Olympic athletes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Video published by FOX 13 News indefinitely postpones POST Director appointment

TAYLORSVILLE — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby was getting ready to be sworn in on Monday as one of Utah’s top law enforcement officials. As the state-appointed director of Utah POST, or Peace Officer Standards and Training, Rigby would have overseen the training and certification of the approximately 9,000 officers, deputies, and troopers across Utah.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott

Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country’s largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

DPS warns of black Ice

The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. Ogden’s Race for Mayor is in...
UTAH STATE

