Kansas City, MO

NFL Saturday live tracker: Chiefs close season against Raiders

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
It's been a tough week in the NFL after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, but the Week 18 games kick off today with the Kansas City Chiefs battling for the AFC's No. 1 seed against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Follow the action live with Yahoo Sports.

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Heat still believing a 2nd-half run is possible this season

MIAMI — (AP) — The starting lineup changes almost daily. The leading scorer has various aches and pains, the leading rebounder has a bad wrist, the assist leader is dealing with knee soreness and the team’s 3-point record-holder is wearing a cast on his shooting hand. Plus,...
MIAMI, FL
Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — (AP) — When it comes to Lamar Jackson, no news feels like bad news for Baltimore fans. The Ravens practiced Wednesday in preparation for their playoff opener at Cincinnati, and Jackson again was absent. If there was any remaining hope that the star quarterback could make a dramatic return for the postseason at full strength, that took a substantial hit. In fact, nothing seemed to have changed.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wild-card weekend features 6 rematches, 3 division games

Wild-card weekend is all about familiarity. All six games feature teams that already faced off this season, including three matchups between division rivals going head-to-head for the third time and two clubs playing each other in back-to-back weeks. Bust out the popcorn. It should be a wild weekend. The action...
MINNESOTA STATE
Texans GM thinks WR John Metchie III could be ready by April, 9 months after leukemia diagnosis

The Houston Texans have some good news from wide receiver John Metchie III. Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday on Houston's SportsRadio 610 that the former second-round draft pick has made "amazing" progress in his battle against acute promyelocytic leukemia, a form but treatable form of cancer, and could be ready for full-time work with the team as soon as April.
HOUSTON, TX
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New York Post

Allison Williams sues ESPN, Disney over vaccine mandate firing

Fox Sports reporter Allison Williams is one of two former ESPN employees suing the Worldwide Leader over their termination for refusing to comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Williams and former producer Beth Faber filed a joint lawsuit on Wednesday, claiming ESPN and Disney violated their religious beliefs. In the 83-page complaint, filed in Connecticut, Williams claims she applied for an “exemption from vaccination on grounds of disability” as she was set to undergo in vitro fertilization. She later applied for a religious exemption, which was denied and led to her exit from the company in October 2021. “[Williams] informed Defendants in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Atlanta, GA
