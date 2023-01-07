ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Florida wide receiver stays in-state, transfers to UCF

By David Rosenberg
 4 days ago
After four years with the Florida Gators, wide receiver Trent Whittemore is transferring to the University of Central Florida to play for the Knights. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in Orlando.

Whittemore is a hometown guy that played for Buchholz in high school before signing with Florida in 2019. He played several positions as a prep athlete but showed promise at receiver once reaching the collegiate level. Whittemore got chances to work at the slot in 2020 and 2021, but he never really found a spot in Billy Napier’s offense once the new coaching staff took over.

He leaves Florida with 425 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 33 receptions through 29 games. Whittemore also threw two touchdowns and completed three of four passes for 41 yards in 2021.

At one point, Whittemore and his brother planned to reunite in the Swamp in 2022, but Creed — a three-star athlete in the class of 2023 — is now signed to Mississippi State and Trent is headed south to join UCF in its first Power Five season.

Florida has a bit of a receiver problem after losing several pass-catchers to the transfer portal and NFL draft. That problem could get even tougher if Ricky Pearsall opts to go pro, but he is still undecided at publishing time.

Xavier Henderson is experienced out wide, but Caleb Douglas might be the next best option if the Gators don’t add anyone through the transfer portal. The Gators do have a trio of incoming receivers that could fight for significant playing time as well.

