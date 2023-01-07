PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida basketball's win vs Georgia Bulldogs

Florida basketball hosted the Georgia Bulldogs — fronted by former head coach Mike White — on Saturday afternoon and came away with an 82-75 win inside the O’Connell Center to make it seven straight against its fierce rival to the north.

Things did not start off well for Todd Golden’s team, which found itself down 13 points early before a furious rally ahead of halftime gave the Gators a five-point lead heading into the locker room. Florida came out strong in the second half, establishing a double-digit lead of its own before fending off a furious rally by the ‘Dawgs down the stretch to seal the win.

Take a look below at some of the best highlights from Florida’s first victory in Southeastern Conference play this season, coming against rival Georgia at home.