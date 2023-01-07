ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida basketball's win vs Georgia Bulldogs

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pW1Am_0k72ZQMl00

Florida basketball hosted the Georgia Bulldogs — fronted by former head coach Mike White — on Saturday afternoon and came away with an 82-75 win inside the O’Connell Center to make it seven straight against its fierce rival to the north.

Things did not start off well for Todd Golden’s team, which found itself down 13 points early before a furious rally ahead of halftime gave the Gators a five-point lead heading into the locker room. Florida came out strong in the second half, establishing a double-digit lead of its own before fending off a furious rally by the ‘Dawgs down the stretch to seal the win.

Take a look below at some of the best highlights from Florida’s first victory in Southeastern Conference play this season, coming against rival Georgia at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MT4Ik_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvdqB_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTYhC_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QoWXa_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yp1OZ_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGcjd_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLjKm_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZSOc_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2laXd3_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42GPeo_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y4ni4_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YaAi_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JbYhc_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KyfNW_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZfI6_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bAfWN_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPvOY_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qT8Ve_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KANsF_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZoly_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30HiLp_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVhNQ_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LmR2e_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jO3UF_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jajN_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XT9Ti_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fuaEV_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tk02X_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cgtlj_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izzgq_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DniEt_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385D0I_0k72ZQMl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adan5_0k72ZQMl00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy