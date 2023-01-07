Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Comments / 0