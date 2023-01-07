ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Narcotics Distribution Involving Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Other Drugs and Firearms

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Narcotics Distribution Involving Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Other Drugs and Firearms. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for alleged illegal narcotics distribution after a search warrant was executed at his residence, where fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drugs and firearms were found.
BATON ROUGE, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Four Individuals Arrested After Drug Bust In Lumberton

On Tuesday, January 10, at around 3:50 p.m. the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol Division and the Mississippi Department of Corrections executed a Narcotics Search warrant at 23 Gale Davis Rd. in Lumberton. They removed over a pound of suspected methamphetamine was recovered...
LUMBERTON, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants

Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies arrest three on drug charges

Three people were arrested Monday after Mississippi narcotics agents executed a search warrant Monday afternoon. At around 2:10 p.m. Monday, the Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division executed a narcotics search warrant at 194 Ben Byrd Rd. Contact was made with Christopher Hampton and he was found to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Police find 70 Pounds of Mushroom Chocolate Bars, 401 Ecstasy Pills, and Other Drugs During Traffic Stop

Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Police find 70 Pounds of Mushroom Chocolate Bars, 401 Ecstasy Pills, and Other Drugs During Traffic Stop. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested and charged with eight counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute after 70 pounds of psychoactive mushroom chocolate bars, 401 ecstasy pills, and other drugs were reportedly found in their vehicle.
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

See suspects in Mandeville shoplifting spree case

MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — The Mandeville Police Department is trying to identify and locate four suspects who are accused in a shoplifting spree investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crimes happened on December 18 around 4:00 in...
MANDEVILLE, LA
an17.com

Accused killer pleads guilty to multiple counts of first degree murder; sentenced to life in prison

LIVINGSTON, LA - On the morning of Jan. 11, Dakota Michael Theriot, 25, plead guilty to five charges of First-Degree Murder and was sentenced to as many life sentences. Theriot first pled guilty to three counts of First-Degree Murder in Livingston Parish, and Judge Brenda Ricks imposed three life sentences to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He is then expected to plea guilty to the two other First-Degree Murder charges and receive two more life sentences from Judge Jason Verdigets in Ascension Parish later today.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Sheriff: Six businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor parish businesses which sell alcohol in an attempt to identify those that are not requiring proper identification of the purchaser. On January 5, another check was made utilizing an underage purchaser who attempted to purchase alcohol. During the January 5 operation,...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
iheart.com

VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo

It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Woman dies in Lafourche jail

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says an inmate died Monday. “Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an inmate at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex has died,” according to a news release. “Cheryl Dufrene, 60, of Raceland died…
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting

Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Hammond man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into home, Sheriff's Office says

A Hammond man accused of breaking into a home early Sunday morning was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 51-year-old Robert Rheams broke into the home of a woman and her two young children on Klein Road on the outskirts of Hammond, armed with a shovel and lug wrench around 5 a.m. Sunday. A physical altercation between Rheams and the woman began and eventually ended with her shooting him.
HAMMOND, LA

