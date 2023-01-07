Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Narcotics Distribution Involving Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Other Drugs and Firearms
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Narcotics Distribution Involving Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Other Drugs and Firearms. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for alleged illegal narcotics distribution after a search warrant was executed at his residence, where fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drugs and firearms were found.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Four Individuals Arrested After Drug Bust In Lumberton
On Tuesday, January 10, at around 3:50 p.m. the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol Division and the Mississippi Department of Corrections executed a Narcotics Search warrant at 23 Gale Davis Rd. in Lumberton. They removed over a pound of suspected methamphetamine was recovered...
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
18 Louisianans have been charged with joining a deadly gang
The St. Tammany Parish grand jury delivered a historic 49-count felony indictment and 12 misdemeanor charges on Monday, charging 18 people with racketeering for their involvement in a violent gang that operated in the West 30s neighborhood, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
Mississippi deputies arrest three on drug charges
Three people were arrested Monday after Mississippi narcotics agents executed a search warrant Monday afternoon. At around 2:10 p.m. Monday, the Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division executed a narcotics search warrant at 194 Ben Byrd Rd. Contact was made with Christopher Hampton and he was found to...
Tangipahoa sheriff seeks suspect of armed robbery at Hammond gas station
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a Hammond area gas station over the weekend, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 7, a black male allegedly robbed...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Police find 70 Pounds of Mushroom Chocolate Bars, 401 Ecstasy Pills, and Other Drugs During Traffic Stop
Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Police find 70 Pounds of Mushroom Chocolate Bars, 401 Ecstasy Pills, and Other Drugs During Traffic Stop. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested and charged with eight counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute after 70 pounds of psychoactive mushroom chocolate bars, 401 ecstasy pills, and other drugs were reportedly found in their vehicle.
NOLA.com
One man shot near Abita Springs, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting near Abita Springs that left one man injured, according to a news release. A man has been taken to the hospital, the Sheriff's Office said, but the extent of his injuries is not yet know. The shooting happened...
wgno.com
See suspects in Mandeville shoplifting spree case
MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — The Mandeville Police Department is trying to identify and locate four suspects who are accused in a shoplifting spree investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crimes happened on December 18 around 4:00 in...
12newsnow.com
Sheriff's office: Two minors from Louisiana led deputies on chase in car stolen from victim at McDonald's
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County deputies apprehended two minors from Louisiana following a chase involving a car stolen from a victim at a McDonald's in Winnie. It happened on January 7, 2023, shortly before 8:30 p.m. The Chambers County Sheriff's Office received a call about a vehicle that had been stolen from a Mcdonald's.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi felon with AR-15 rifle, drugs
A traffic stop in Pearl River County ended with arrest of a Mississippi felon on weapons and drug charges,. On Friday, January 6, at around 1:15 a.m. a PRSD deputy was patrolling the area of Hwy 26 between Hwy 11 and Hwy 53. The deputy observed a vehicle traveling towards...
an17.com
Accused killer pleads guilty to multiple counts of first degree murder; sentenced to life in prison
LIVINGSTON, LA - On the morning of Jan. 11, Dakota Michael Theriot, 25, plead guilty to five charges of First-Degree Murder and was sentenced to as many life sentences. Theriot first pled guilty to three counts of First-Degree Murder in Livingston Parish, and Judge Brenda Ricks imposed three life sentences to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He is then expected to plea guilty to the two other First-Degree Murder charges and receive two more life sentences from Judge Jason Verdigets in Ascension Parish later today.
an17.com
Sheriff: Six businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor parish businesses which sell alcohol in an attempt to identify those that are not requiring proper identification of the purchaser. On January 5, another check was made utilizing an underage purchaser who attempted to purchase alcohol. During the January 5 operation,...
iheart.com
VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo
It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
Woman dies in Lafourche jail
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says an inmate died Monday. “Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an inmate at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex has died,” according to a news release. “Cheryl Dufrene, 60, of Raceland died…
kalb.com
Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Dakota Theriot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to killing three people in Livingston Parish and two people in Ascension Parish in connection with a shooting spree in 2019. The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office reported Theriot pleaded guilty in Livingston Parish to three counts...
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
theadvocate.com
Hammond man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into home, Sheriff's Office says
A Hammond man accused of breaking into a home early Sunday morning was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 51-year-old Robert Rheams broke into the home of a woman and her two young children on Klein Road on the outskirts of Hammond, armed with a shovel and lug wrench around 5 a.m. Sunday. A physical altercation between Rheams and the woman began and eventually ended with her shooting him.
Group of four wanted, accused of Algiers vehicle theft
The victim reported the vehicle stolen the next morning when he attempted to go to work.
Comments / 8