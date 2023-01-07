ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

UNC assistant coach Dré Bly leaving the team

University of North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dré Bly will leave the team, coach Mack Brown announced on Wednesday. Brown said the UNC football program and Bly "have mutually decided to part ways." “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as...
RALEIGH, NC
UNC offers Hough freshman CB Samari Matthews

Cornelius, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the eighth school to extend a verbal scholarship offer Samari Matthews. The Hough High School freshman standout plays cornerback for the Huskies. Matthews took to social media to share the news. Penn State University offered Matthews yesterday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Boys Basketball: Athens Drive rallies past Enloe, 50-47

Raleigh, N.C. — The Athens Drive Jaguars picked up a key conference win on Tuesday night over the host Eagles from Enloe on Tuesday night. The Jaguars erased a big halftime deficit with a second-half rally and took home a 50-47 win. Noah Hinton sparked the double-digit rally with...
RALEIGH, NC
Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

Raleigh, N.C. — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career.
NEWARK, NJ
Saint Augustine's football coach, athletic director David Bowser 'steps down'

Raleigh, N.C. — Saint Augustine's head football coach and athletic director David Bowser has "decided to step down" the school announced Wednesday in a press release. Bowser had a 2-15 record the last two seasons as SAU's football coach. The school will immediately begin a search for Bowser's replacement while defensive coordinator Stephen Tate becomes the interim head coach.
RALEIGH, NC
Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000

A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FAA computer outage causes more than 100 delays at RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Flights were taking off again Wednesday afternoon after a computer outage grounded planes across the country for several hours. The impacts of the outage stretched into the afternoon, with more than 100 flights delayed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Before 7 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
MORRISVILLE, NC
Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma

A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
SELMA, NC
Food Lion Deals Jan. 11-17: Hard squash, chicken drums & thighs, blackberries, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 11 including green peppers, hard squash, avocados, blackberries, pineapple, chicken drumsticks or thighs, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels, Green Giant frozen vegetables, Smart Ones frozen dinners, Blue Ribbon frozen dessert, a BOGO Food Lion brands promotion and more.
RALEIGH, NC
Harris Teeter deals Jan. 11-17: 80% lean ground beef, sausage, turkey bacon, canned vegetables, cheese singles, oranges

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has new sales starting Jan. 11 including 80% lean ground beef, pork chops, sausage, turkey bacon, oranges, canned vegetables, wrapped cheese singles, Smart Ones entrees, Palermo's Pizza, Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Bread, apple juice and more.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

