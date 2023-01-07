Read full article on original website
UNC assistant coach Dré Bly leaving the team
University of North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dré Bly will leave the team, coach Mack Brown announced on Wednesday. Brown said the UNC football program and Bly "have mutually decided to part ways." “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as...
UNC offers Hough freshman CB Samari Matthews
Cornelius, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the eighth school to extend a verbal scholarship offer Samari Matthews. The Hough High School freshman standout plays cornerback for the Huskies. Matthews took to social media to share the news. Penn State University offered Matthews yesterday.
Boys Basketball: Athens Drive rallies past Enloe, 50-47
Raleigh, N.C. — The Athens Drive Jaguars picked up a key conference win on Tuesday night over the host Eagles from Enloe on Tuesday night. The Jaguars erased a big halftime deficit with a second-half rally and took home a 50-47 win. Noah Hinton sparked the double-digit rally with...
Vander Plas leads No. 13 Virginia past UNC; Bacot injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 13 Virginia used a 17-2 second-half run to rally for a 65-58 victory Tuesday night over North Carolina, which lost leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot to a left ankle injury early in the game.
Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup
Raleigh, N.C. — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career.
Saint Augustine's football coach, athletic director David Bowser 'steps down'
Raleigh, N.C. — Saint Augustine's head football coach and athletic director David Bowser has "decided to step down" the school announced Wednesday in a press release. Bowser had a 2-15 record the last two seasons as SAU's football coach. The school will immediately begin a search for Bowser's replacement while defensive coordinator Stephen Tate becomes the interim head coach.
Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000
A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
Person shot and killed in Chapel Hill, 2nd shooting of the night
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police in Chapel Hill are investigating a homicide. On Monday around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Estes Drive, where they found K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, 27, of Oxford, dead. Thorpe died from gunshot injuries,...
Five new Lowes Foods locations coming to the Carolinas including one in Pittsboro
Lowes Foods, a Carolinas based grocer, has announced five new stores including one in Pittsboro, NC that is scheduled to open in 2023. According to researchtriangle.org, plans for the 50,000 sq. ft. Pittsboro store were filed in April 2020 for a location off Hwy. 15/501 by U.S. 64. The other...
School superintendent defends work amid questions over dissertation
A Triangle-area superintendent is responding to questions surrounding the dissertation she wrote to get her doctorate in 2019. Dr. Nyah Hamlett, who has been the superintendent of the Chapel Hill Carrboro City School System for two years, posted a message on the school district's website, defending her work. Parts of...
Losing history: 8 iconic places that changed forever in Raleigh last year
RALEIGH, N.C. — Living in a city growing as rapidly as Raleigh has many upsides: New job opportunities, exciting restaurants and bars, unique shopping and nightlife activities. As the city grows and changes, long-time locals have had to say goodbye to several iconic and memorable places – many within...
FAA computer outage that grounded over 6,000 flights was caused by damaged database file
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — After reviewing the root cause of a system outage that ground planes across the country for hours on Wednesday, The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) traced the outage to a damaged database file, according to preliminary investigations. "At this time, there is no evidence of a cyber...
FAA computer outage causes more than 100 delays at RDU
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Flights were taking off again Wednesday afternoon after a computer outage grounded planes across the country for several hours. The impacts of the outage stretched into the afternoon, with more than 100 flights delayed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Before 7 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma
A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
Best fine dining: Restaurants compete in WRAL Voters' Choice Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
Food Lion Deals Jan. 11-17: Hard squash, chicken drums & thighs, blackberries, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 11 including green peppers, hard squash, avocados, blackberries, pineapple, chicken drumsticks or thighs, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels, Green Giant frozen vegetables, Smart Ones frozen dinners, Blue Ribbon frozen dessert, a BOGO Food Lion brands promotion and more.
'Use the exhaust system': Duke doctor offers safety tips to decrease hazards of gas stove usage
The federal government does not have plans to ban gas stoves, but a statement earlier this week by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission caught the attention of millions of people across the country. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said gas stove usage is a "hidden hazard."...
Fort Bragg's name change could cost NC taxpayers over $6 million
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fort Bragg will soon be named Fort Liberty. Of the nine other military bases getting a name change due to their ties with the Confederacy, Fort Bragg is the most expensive one to re-name – and tax-payers will be footing much of the bill. According...
Harris Teeter deals Jan. 11-17: 80% lean ground beef, sausage, turkey bacon, canned vegetables, cheese singles, oranges
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has new sales starting Jan. 11 including 80% lean ground beef, pork chops, sausage, turkey bacon, oranges, canned vegetables, wrapped cheese singles, Smart Ones entrees, Palermo's Pizza, Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Bread, apple juice and more.
First look at video of shootout on I-95 that injured Nash County deputy in 2021
Arguments got underway Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of shooting a Nash County deputy. Tuesday marked the first time Nash County Sheriff’s Office body camera and dashcam video was shown of the February 2021 shootout on Interstate 95 involving Jarred Ford and two deputies. WRAL News was allowed to record the video but not the sound.
