Stillwater, OK

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Oklahoma Makes Notable Coaching Decision

Oklahoma football has officially added a staff member from a fellow Big 12 program.   On Tuesday, the Sooners announced the hiring of Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones. Jones will fill both of those roles at Oklahoma as well. A Texas native, Jones ...
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 LB Michael Boganowski

The Oklahoma Sooners dipped back into Brent Venables’ home state of Kansas with an offer to 2024 three-star linebacker Michael Boganowski. A versatile athlete, Boganowski lines up as an off-ball linebacker and is able to play deep middle third in Tampa-2 alignments. He’s a physical wrap-up tackler, coming downhill, and shows strong athleticism flowing sideline to sideline.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

AP Poll Got Georgia No. 1 Right, But Then…

There is only one champion, and for the 2022 season (2022-23 counting post-season) it is, emphatically, Georgia. So, maybe, nothing else matters, but it still bears examination. I don’t know if it’s a rule or just lazy, but I believe the final polls since the playoff era have placed the...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

How Nick Saban voted in final coaches poll of 2022 football season

The 2022 college football season ended Monday night with Georgia embarrassing TCU, 65-7, in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season, which was released Tuesday, but the rest of the ballots did not agree on who should be No. 2 – the Horned Frogs ultimately claimed the spot.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Spencer Rattler announces his NFL Draft decision

Spencer Rattler on Tuesday announced his decision about the 2023 season. The South Carolina quarterback posted a video on social media to announce that he was returning to the Gamecocks for his senior season. The video began with a clip from “The Wolf of Wall Street” where the main character changes his mind and announces... The post Spencer Rattler announces his NFL Draft decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBIA, SC
Athlon Sports

Potential NFL Landing Spot Emerges For Kliff Kingsbury

It doesn't sound like Kliff Kingsbury's days in the NFL are all over after getting fired by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.  Kingsbury could end up on another NFL coaching staff this coming offseason, but it depends on whether or not a current coach sticks around.  Per Bruce Feldman, ...
247Sports

BREAKING: Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023

The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

247Sports

