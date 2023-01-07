Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Look: Oklahoma Makes Notable Coaching Decision
Oklahoma football has officially added a staff member from a fellow Big 12 program. On Tuesday, the Sooners announced the hiring of Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones. Jones will fill both of those roles at Oklahoma as well. A Texas native, Jones ...
Kirby Smart details funny text exchange with Mark Richt before national title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a unique relationship with the man he replaced, Mark Richt, given that Smart was an assistant at Georgia under Richt back in 2005. Smart shared after Monday’s national title game victory that he reached out to Richt earlier that day and that Richt had quite the message for Smart and the Bulldogs.
Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 LB Michael Boganowski
The Oklahoma Sooners dipped back into Brent Venables’ home state of Kansas with an offer to 2024 three-star linebacker Michael Boganowski. A versatile athlete, Boganowski lines up as an off-ball linebacker and is able to play deep middle third in Tampa-2 alignments. He’s a physical wrap-up tackler, coming downhill, and shows strong athleticism flowing sideline to sideline.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Sonny Dykes Sounds off after TCU gets Crushed by Georgia in the National Championship Game
Hear from TCU's Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the National Championship Game.
AP Poll Got Georgia No. 1 Right, But Then…
There is only one champion, and for the 2022 season (2022-23 counting post-season) it is, emphatically, Georgia. So, maybe, nothing else matters, but it still bears examination. I don’t know if it’s a rule or just lazy, but I believe the final polls since the playoff era have placed the...
Oklahoma football news: General Booty signs perfectly hilarious NIL deal
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback General Booty is wasting no time in taking advantage of his name to earn money. Since college football players are now allowed to create income streams thanks to the NIL rule, it is no surprise that Booty is capitalizing on his viral-ready name to sell merchandise. His latest? The General’s Crimson Cream.
Iowa Football: Tyler Barnes on new quarterback Marco Lainez: "He's an ultimate competitor"
The Hawkeyes are continuing to revamp their quarterback room. With Alex Padilla departing and Spencer Petras unable to play his final year due to injury, Iowa has brought in Michigan transfer Cade McNamara along with Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill. Kirk Ferentz will also be adding freshman Marco Lainez from its 2023 class in June.
How Nick Saban voted in final coaches poll of 2022 football season
The 2022 college football season ended Monday night with Georgia embarrassing TCU, 65-7, in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season, which was released Tuesday, but the rest of the ballots did not agree on who should be No. 2 – the Horned Frogs ultimately claimed the spot.
Transfer offensive tackle commits to Vols, picks Tennessee over SEC rival
With one of Tennessee’s starting offensive tackles from this season heading to the NFL draft, the Vols have looked to the NCAA transfer portal over the past several weeks in search of an experienced replacement. They addressed their need Monday by beating out an SEC rival for a veteran starter from another Power Five program.
Spencer Rattler announces his NFL Draft decision
Spencer Rattler on Tuesday announced his decision about the 2023 season. The South Carolina quarterback posted a video on social media to announce that he was returning to the Gamecocks for his senior season. The video began with a clip from “The Wolf of Wall Street” where the main character changes his mind and announces... The post Spencer Rattler announces his NFL Draft decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Potential NFL Landing Spot Emerges For Kliff Kingsbury
It doesn't sound like Kliff Kingsbury's days in the NFL are all over after getting fired by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. Kingsbury could end up on another NFL coaching staff this coming offseason, but it depends on whether or not a current coach sticks around. Per Bruce Feldman, ...
LSU's transfer portal class one of the best in country after latest secondary addition
With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, LSU has shifted its focus to the offseason and part of those goals is capping off this 2023 roster with the right talent via the portal and 2023 signing class. The Tigers were able to continue growing in the back half of the...
BREAKING: Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023
The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
Kansas and Oklahoma react to historic free throw, foul numbers in Tuesday night's game
Oklahoma players Grant Sherfield and Sam Godwin hung and shook their heads at the 62 combined free throws in Kansas’ 79-75 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. They struggled to adequately translate what had just taken place in the prior two and a half hours. “I mean, I’m just...
REPORT: Michigan defender back on fence about NFL Draft decision
Two weeks ago, Kris Jenkins felt like he had his mind made up. He told 247Sports that, despite reporters asking, he really had not considered the NFL very heavily, and was planning to come back to Michigan for a fourth season. But according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Jenkins’ future isn’t...
Where Iowa football ranks in the way-too-early rankings for the 2023 season
The 2022 college football season has come to a conclusion with Georgia taking down TCU, 65-7, in impressive fashion in Monday night's National Championship Game. With one season over, it's never too soon to look forward to next year. The 2023 season will be here before we know it and...
