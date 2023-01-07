Anya Taylor-Joy's The Menu Is Now On HBO Max, And The Internet Has A+ Reactions To Its Wildest Moments

SPOILERS are ahead for The Menu , now streaming with a HBO Max subscription .

The Menu was one of the best movies of 2022 , and it’s receiving a new life this week with its arrival on HBO Max . The dark horror comedy starring Anya Taylor-Joy follows a group of exclusive guests who join a celebrity chef (played by Ralph Fiennes) for a culinary experience that gets wildly out of hand. And the internet is absolutely eating up the crazy moments of The Menu during their home viewings of the movie.

Movie fans took to Twitter while watching The Menu to exquisitely meme the film, and they are just too good not to share. There’s course upon course of these, so let’s get started:

Everyone loved to hate Nicholas Hoult’s Tyler in The Menu , who came to the dinner absolutely obsessed with Chef Slowik to a fault. There are too many great scenes when there’s so much havoc going on and Tyler is just enjoying the plate in front of him. Plus, that time later in the movie when all the men are running for their lives, and Tyler is literally just bummed the women are getting to eat more food is hilarious, as this tweet perfectly captured:

CinemaBlend caught The Menu during its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival to giddy reactions ahead of the movie receiving rounds of applause from both critics and audiences alike .

Another memorable element of the movie we won’t soon forget is the intense clapping between the chef and his staff, as this Twitter user spoofed with another great movie scene:

And then there were the tortillas . What the heck was up with that? All the guests received an unsettling laser-printed tortilla for a “Taco Tuesday” inspired course that got real dark and weird, real fast. A fan took inspiration from Euphoria for this one:

Now, what about The Menu ending ? Anya Taylor-Joy’s character straight up decides she doesn’t want to be at the wild dinner gone wrong, and she fights back on the whole scheme. Alerting the chef with a clap moment of her own, Margot asks for a traditional cheeseburger and gets it before asking if she can take it to go. She then leaves the restaurant right before it bursts into flames. As this funny tweet beautifully illustrates:

It’s great to see The Menu getting a new life as tons of new viewers check it out on streaming this week. The movie’s theatrical release was a bit overshadowed by the box office success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when it came out in November, but at home tons of people look like they are having a blast with the unpredictable flick.

Here’s one more meme to chew on:

Now that you’ve tasted the wild experience of Anya Taylor-Joy’s latest film, and witnessed all the glory that is the memes about this movie, be sure to check out our The Menu interviews here on CinemaBlend.