Watch: Notre Dame signee Brenan Vernon makes a crazy interception at All-American Bowl

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Irish sent more than a few players to the All-American Bowl this year. The high school all-star game typically favors offensive players, there is a no blitzing rule that is sometimes abided by.

For Notre Dame signee Brenan Vernon, he didn’t want the offense to have all the fun. Getting plenty of playing time during the contest, Vernon made a play that not many defensive ends can make.

He showed hands off a tight end, as he brought in a one-handed interception while dropping back from his lineman spot. It was a wow play for one of the highest rated future Irish players at the game.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

