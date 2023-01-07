ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL Saturday live tracker: Chiefs close season against Raiders

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414zdr_0k72TDdU00

It's been a tough week in the NFL after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, but the Week 18 games kick off today with the Kansas City Chiefs battling for the AFC's No. 1 seed against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Follow the action live with Yahoo Sports.

newsletter

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign Up

mobile apps

Everything you love about theboneonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Texans GM thinks WR John Metchie III could be ready by April, 9 months after leukemia diagnosis

The Houston Texans have some good news from wide receiver John Metchie III. Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday on Houston's SportsRadio 610 that the former second-round draft pick has made "amazing" progress in his battle against acute promyelocytic leukemia, a form but treatable form of cancer, and could be ready for full-time work with the team as soon as April.
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

Arizona State forfeits 2 games due to lack of healthy players

Arizona State's injury bug is now claiming entire games. The Sun Devils women's basketball program was forced to cancel its next two games, scheduled against Utah on Friday and Colorado on Sunday, due to not having enough healthy players, the team announced Wednesday. Sun Devils head coach Natasha Adair said...
TEMPE, AZ
New York Post

Allison Williams sues ESPN, Disney over vaccine mandate firing

Fox Sports reporter Allison Williams is one of two former ESPN employees suing the Worldwide Leader over their termination for refusing to comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Williams and former producer Beth Faber filed a joint lawsuit on Wednesday, claiming ESPN and Disney violated their religious beliefs. In the 83-page complaint, filed in Connecticut, Williams claims she applied for an “exemption from vaccination on grounds of disability” as she was set to undergo in vitro fertilization. She later applied for a religious exemption, which was denied and led to her exit from the company in October 2021. “[Williams] informed Defendants in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
31K+
Followers
34K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy