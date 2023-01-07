ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday in hospital, thanks medical team

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YfD2l_0k72Shfh00

Two-time Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner celebrated his 52nd birthday on Saturday from his hospital bed, sending thanks on his social media account the previous day to his medical care team as he recovers from injuries sustained in a snowplow accident.

“Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” Renner wrote on his Instagram story, according to CNN. The photo accompanying the post shows “The Avengers” star surrounded by medical personnel.

Renner thanked supporters for their “birthday love,” posting a brief video of supporters dancing to 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” according to the cable news outlet.

The update was the third by the actor, who was injured on New Year’s Day when he was crushed by a snowplow, according to Fox News. Renner was clearing snow near his Nevada home when he was injured.

On Monday, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal that Renner was helping a motorist who was stranded outside of his home when he was run over by the snowplow.

During a Tuesday news conference, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said that Renner’s engine-powered vehicle began to roll away while the actor was not in the driver’s seat. He was injured as he tried to get back into the machine, Balaam said.

Renner “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” in the accident, The New York Times reported.

Renner is a two-time Academy Award nominee for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town,” according to The Associated Press. He is also known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel movie and television franchise.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
New York Post

Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor

Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
NEVADA STATE
RadarOnline

‘Serious Doubts’: Jeremy Renner’s Friends Fear Snowplowing Accident Will Leave Actor Crippled For Life, Sources Claim

Avengers star Jeremy Renner’s horrendous leg injury from a snowplow accident in Nevada has friends and family fearing the screen stud will be crippled for life, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all,” said a source close to the situation. “His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to — that is, if he doesn’t lose the leg altogether.” The Hawkeye hero, 52, had helped tow a family member’s stranded...
NEVADA STATE
RadarOnline

Ricky Martin Distances Himself From Family After Nephew’s Bombshell Accusations Against Singer: Sources

Singer Ricky Martin has cut off his family to protect himself from any more unwelcome surprises after a nephew blindsided the Grammy winner with abuse and incest accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez accused Martin of a 7-month romantic relationship.He claimed Martin had become obsessed with him and began stalking him after the relationship ended. The entertainer denied the accusations and said the relative made up the allegations.The nephew eventually dismissed his court case against Martin. At the time, the star’s lawyers said, “The request came from the accuser...
OK! Magazine

'Southern Charm' Star Shep Rose Allegedly Tried To Kiss Southern Hospitality's Mia Alario Before Taylor Ann Green Split: Source

The woman who Shep Rose drunkingly tried to make out with before officially splitting from Taylor Ann Green has been revealed. A source close to "The Bravo Bottoms" podcast exclusively tells OK! the employee of Leva Bonaparte's — who the Southern Charm O.G. was all over while still being in a relationship with the clinical assistant — was reportedly none other than Mia Alario.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
RadarOnline

What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Prince Andrew Bizarrely Tells 'Freezing' Cold Woman To 'Stand On A Newspaper' To Get Warm

Prince Andrew is facing backlash over unsolicited advice he gave a cold patron who waited in freezing temperatures to see the royal family on Christmas Day, RadarOnline.com has learned.After surprising bystanders by joining his family members — including King Charles III and Consort Queen Camilla — on their walkabout after their first Christmas service without Queen Elizabeth, he stopped to chat with a woman who was shivering with her dog in the cold. A video showed Sunday's bizarre interaction in which The Duke of York, 62, asked the female if she was chilly outside St Mary Magdalene Church on the...
RadarOnline

Amber Heard Sad She's Being Shunned & 'Ghosted' By Famous Pals After Johnny Depp Trial Drama: Sources

Amber Heard is disappointed that some of her pals in Hollywood are allegedly giving her the cold shoulder, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. The Aquaman actress has "reached out to a bunch of her old pals, hoping they will help her with a place to stay," insiders claimed, stating that she has been getting "snubbed, and in many cases, flat-out ghosted." Meanwhile, others have continued showing support and have remained in contact after her trial loss to ex-husband Johnny Depp earlier this year.RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Heard for comment. Following her court war, a seven-person jury...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Actor and Little Person Advocate Matt Gogin Dead at 40

Matt Gogin, an actor and advocate for little people in entertainment, has died of COVID at the age of 40. Gogin’s credits include roles in the 2002 comedy The New Guy and Tiptoes the same year. More recently, he appeared in the 2019 short film Stalls and 2009’s Made for Each Other. His father, the actor and little-person advocate Michael Gogin, announced his Dec. 13 death on Facebook, writing that “he had become very ill with the covid and died suddenly of pneumonia complications.”
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
RadarOnline

Ex-Billionaire Kanye West Spotted In Public For First Time In Weeks, All Smiles With Mystery Woman & No Nick Fuentes In Sight

Disgraced Kanye West was spotted in public for the first time in weeks and the ex-billionaire appeared to be in good spirits with a mystery woman, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, West was photographed arriving at the Waldorf Astoria hotel while holding a blonde woman’s hand. Kanye appeared to be wearing the same green puffer jacket and camo trucker hat he’s been rocking for some time. In photos, West was seen with a big grin on his face during the outing. White nationalist Nick Fuentes, who had been by West’s side for weeks before he went MIA, was not...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Ricky Martin Settles $3 Million Battle With Ex-Manager Who Claimed To Help Hide ‘Career-Ending Allegations’ Against Singer

Ricky Martin and his ex-manager have reached a settlement in their bitter court battle where the singer was accused of stiffing his longtime pal, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Martin has informed the court he hashed out a deal with Rebecca Drucker as part of her lawsuit against him. Martin and Drucker asked the court to extend all deadlines in the case. They said an “agreement in principle to resolve the dispute” was reached. They are in the process of drafting and finalizing a long-form settlement. The deal will allow them to avoid a messy...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
31K+
Followers
34K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy