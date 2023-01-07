SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida-bound Amtrak passenger train that started in Virginia was delayed for almost a day by the derailment of a freight train and a crew change, stranding hundreds of passengers in rural South Carolina for hours with few options. The trip on the southbound Amtrak auto train which departed Monday evening from Lorton, Virginia,. should have taken 17 hours, but an additional 20 hours was tacked on before it reached its destination in Sanford, Florida, on Wednesday morning. A CSX freight derailment forced the Amtrak train to detour from its normal route, and the train was delayed further when a crew change was required.

SANFORD, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO