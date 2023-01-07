ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
Biden's abuse of power at the border

Shortly before his trip to El Paso, President Joe Biden announced his plan to address the border crisis. Anyone still hoping — two years into Biden's term — that the president would outline an effective solution to the current flood of illegal aliens and drugs had to be disappointed.
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped from committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized

Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
George Santos campaign paid staffer nearly $100k to pretend to be Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff and get money from donors

A fundraiser for Rep. George Santos allegedly posed as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff in a bid to fundraise money from wealthy donors, according to CNBC. Sam Miele, who worked for Santos' campaign, is said to have impersonated Dan Meyer, who has served as McCarthy's chief of staff since 2019, in phone calls to donors during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, people familiar with the matter said, per CNBC.
Kevin McCarthy Is Already Inviting the Next Pandemic Mess

When a week of chaos on the floor of the House ended with a near-fistfight and Kevin McCarthy finally claiming the gavel this weekend, it was easy to forget we were living through a pandemic. But the novel coronavirus is still killing hundreds of Americans every day, with the XBB.1.5...
Ukraine says a team of military surgeons removed an unexploded grenade from inside the body of a Ukrainian soldier

A team of Ukrainian military surgeons has successfully removed an unexploded grenade from inside the body of a Ukrainian soldier, according to the country's armed forces. According to Ukraine's Office of the Chief of Defence, Major General Andrii Verba performed the operation without using electrocoagulation — a common method to control bleeding during surgery — because "the grenade could detonate at any moment."
Mexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at Feet

(Bloomberg) -- The question was about migration. But Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had a lot to say on just about everything else. Standing between US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a summit-ending news conference in Mexico City on Tuesday, the Mexican leader, known as AMLO, spent about 28 minutes answering a single reporter’s questions as his guests fiddled uncomfortably at their lecterns.
Biden administration unveils sweeping changes to student loan repayment

The future of the Biden administration’s student debt-relief plan currently rests with the Supreme Court, but in the meantime, officials are moving forward with sweeping reform that could have an even bigger impact on many borrowers and the student-loan system overall. Department of Education officials provided details on their...
House treads thin constitutional ice by requiring three-fifths vote for tax hikes

A new rule adopted by the new Republican House majority that would make it harder to raise taxes is arguably unconstitutional. But the House could still tweak it. Before I explain, please let me make clear that I am a Reagan-Kemp supply-side, low-tax advocate through and through. I have never in my life supported a bill raising federal income tax rates. The objection here is rooted in law and process, not in the desired result.

