msn.com
Look: Football World Reacts To National Anthem Performance
Hopefully, this Monday night's national championship game is as good as Pentatonix's rendition of the national anthem. Pentatonix did an excellent job of giving the fans at SoFi Stadium chills before kickoff between Georgia and TCU. In fact, countless sports fans rushed to Twitter to show their appreciation for Pentatonix.
