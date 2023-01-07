Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023

Read full article on original website
WXII 12
White pine trees are facing higher mortality rates in Alleghany and Ashe counties
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. — The NC Forest Service says parts of northwest NC's forests are being threatened by an insect and disease duo, which is shaping up to be a much bigger problem down the road. Insects are feeding on white pine trees, which leads to a possible deadly...
860wacb.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed This Morning In Wilkes County
WILKESBORO – On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Mount Pleasant Road. A 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling west on US 421 and struck a pedestrian who was walking westbound in the roadway.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
wataugaonline.com
Boone Fire finishes 2022 with the most calls in department history
The Boone Fire Department finished the calendar year 2022 with the most calls in department history with 2,498 calls for service. Station 1, located downtown, responded to over 1,000 calls. December was the busiest month with a total of 327 calls. Ladder 1, based at Station 1, had the longest...
WXII 12
Salem Parkway crash in Kernersville cause extensive delays Tuesday morning
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Previous coverage: A crash has impacted several lanes on Salem Parkway in Forsyth County for the Tuesday morning drive. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the eastbound direction (also known as Highway 421 South) near South Bunker Hill Road. One of...
School delays due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools are operating on a two-hour delay due to potential black ice on the road. School districts are announcing a change of plans for Monday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Dies In Tuesday Morning Crash
TAYLORSVILLE – On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road. A 2017 Ford Focus was traveling south on NC 127, lost control, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a northbound 2000 Mack dump truck.
FOX Carolina
‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
Town of Boone temporarily closing its offices due to COVID-19
BOONE, N.C. — The town of Boone is closing its offices until Jan. 17 due to COVID-19. The town said town staff will be working remotely in the meantime. COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Nearly every county in the Carolinas is in either a medium or high COVID community level, according to the CDC.
Go Blue Ridge
Minor Wreck Involving a School bus In Jefferson
Early Yesterday(Monday) morning, an Ashe County School bus was involved in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson. As a precaution, all students were examined by a medic. No serious injuries were reported.
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Woman killed in two-vehicle Alexander County collision: NCHP
Mary Keller, 41, was identified as the person deceased.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23
Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
wataugaonline.com
Boone native and local entrepreneur Kenneth Wilcox passes
Kenneth Wilcox, a long-time local entrepreneur, and a Boone native passed away over the weekend at the age of 86. After graduating from Appalachian State University in 1959, he joined the family botanical business “Wilcox Drug Company” and seasonal Christmas greenery company “Appalachian Evergreens.”. He served multiple...
FORECAST: Sunday to bring cool, rainy weather
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. There will be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties until 7 p.m. on Sunday. We will see more...
Johnson City Press
Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller
ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged after threatening license plate agency in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after reportedly making threats at a License Plate Agency on E. Court Street in Marion. Deputies said they responded to the area at around 9:45 a.m. after someone...
Four injured, six arrested following WNC stabbing
It was a chaotic scene in Western North Carolina, as 4 people were stabbed and 6 were arrested at an Air BNB property. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing at a rental property in Marshall.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Randy Marion Ford Lincoln led Home Instead’s effort to help seniors
Employees at Randy Marion Ford Lincoln of Statesville led the way in Home Instead’s® annual Be a Santa to a Senior® program (BASTAS) by providing 80 presents to nursing-home residents and 15 additional presents to seniors who are still in their homes. Overall, Home Instead of Statesville’s effort included at least 11 businesses or organizations that helped gather more than 2,400 gifts for more than 800 seniors in Iredell County and surrounding communities.
