Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
YAHOO!
Police release photos of suspects wanted in shooting that left teen dead outside DeKalb gas station
The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who have been linked to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead moments after he walked out of a gas station. Officers responded to a person shot call at the Shell gas station at 5005...
23-year-old man arrested in shooting death of woman at Gwinnett car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the shooting death of a woman at a Gwinnett car dealership last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Courtney Owens, 34, was shot and killed by a masked man at the...
YAHOO!
Gainesville police investigating fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist on Archer Road
The Gainesville Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run early Tuesday afternoon involving a bicyclist in the 3500 block of Southwest Archer Road, according to a department Facebook post. The incident took place at 12:50 p.m. in the alley behind Kohl's department store. GPD confirmed the deceased as a 37-year-old...
Cops: 2 dead in head-on collision in DeKalb
Two people died in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
fox5atlanta.com
Rape suspect arrested after standoff with fugitive unit in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A rape suspect was taken into custody following an hours long standoff with law enforcement that started Friday morning in DeKalb County. It started around 9 a.m. near Lani Drive and Redan Road as authorities tried to serve a warrant for an alleged rape. Authorities say...
fox5atlanta.com
Police find man dead at local park
Officers discovered the body of man at a DeKalb County park. Authorities say the man was in a park car and was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Felony rape suspect taken into custody in DeKalb County neighborhood after hours-long standoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A large police presence spotted in a cul-de-sac in DeKalb County Friday afternoon concerned neighbors. The scene, which played out for hours, led to the arrest of a 2021 rape suspect, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Multiple police cars, SWAT vehicles, and other...
Driver in Lamborghini SUV nearly hits officer before crashing and running from scene, police say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs police officer was nearly hit by a driver who then sped away – but didn’t get very far. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The officer said they were out patrolling in their cruiser when they were almost hit...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Stone Mountain
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A felony rape suspect is under arrest following a five-hour-long standoff with a SWAT team in Stone Mountain. Cleon Duke was wanted for a felony rape in Lithonia in May 2021. He barricaded himself inside a residence on To Lani Drive Jan. 6. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office worked with a county SWAT team during the standoff.
wrwh.com
Third Suspect Arrested In December 4th Kidnapping In Cleveland
(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police has announced the arrest of a third suspect in connection with a kidnapping incident that occurred in the city on December 4th. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker in a news release Thursday afternoon said the latest suspect was identified as 38-year-old Julie Marie Adams of Cleveland. Arrest...
‘I don’t think it’s fair:’ Woman claims shooting of man having medical episode was self-defense
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Two Gwinnett County men are facing criminal charges because police say they went too far after a stranger tried to get into their home. The men claimed they were acting in self-defense when they beat up and shot the man they believed was trying to break into their home.
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
Ars Technica
Black man wrongfully jailed for a week after face recognition error, report says
Police in Louisiana reportedly relied on an incorrect facial recognition match to secure warrants to arrest a Black man for thefts he did not commit. Randal Reid, 28, was in jail for almost a week after the false match led to his arrest, according to a report published Monday on NOLA.com, the website of the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper. Reid told the newspaper that he had never even been to Louisiana:
Decatur High School principal, teacher under investigation, reassigned to different schools
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — City Schools of Decatur leaders announced that a high school principal and teacher had been reassigned to a different school while they conduct an investigation. CSD Superintendent Dr. Maggie Fehrman sent a letter to Decatur High School staff, students and families that addressed an incident...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how much Kirby Smart's bonus will be with Georgia winning the National Championship
ATLANTA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has once again led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game - and, already handsomely rewarded for his success helming the Dawgs, he stands to earn a bit more cash after they beat TCU on Monday night. Now that Kirby...
Comments / 0