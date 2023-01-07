ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Stone Mountain

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A felony rape suspect is under arrest following a five-hour-long standoff with a SWAT team in Stone Mountain. Cleon Duke was wanted for a felony rape in Lithonia in May 2021. He barricaded himself inside a residence on To Lani Drive Jan. 6. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office worked with a county SWAT team during the standoff.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
wrwh.com

Third Suspect Arrested In December 4th Kidnapping In Cleveland

(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police has announced the arrest of a third suspect in connection with a kidnapping incident that occurred in the city on December 4th. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker in a news release Thursday afternoon said the latest suspect was identified as 38-year-old Julie Marie Adams of Cleveland. Arrest...
CLEVELAND, GA
douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Ars Technica

Black man wrongfully jailed for a week after face recognition error, report says

Police in Louisiana reportedly relied on an incorrect facial recognition match to secure warrants to arrest a Black man for thefts he did not commit. Randal Reid, 28, was in jail for almost a week after the false match led to his arrest, according to a report published Monday on NOLA.com, the website of the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper. Reid told the newspaper that he had never even been to Louisiana:
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City.

