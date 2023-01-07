ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Where to Watch and Stream 12 Monkeys Specials Free Online

Best sites to watch 12 Monkeys - Last updated on Jan 11, 2023. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch 12 Monkeys online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for 12 Monkeys on this page.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
AdWeek

Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season

Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
Variety

‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's 'unwatchable' new movie has just 16% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's brand-new festive offering has been about as warmly received as a poo under the Christmas tree, if the wave of negative reviews are anything to go by. We all know that Christmas is the perfect time to kick back and enjoy a cosy winter film (like The Lord Of The Rings), and Netflix has plenty of great ones to choose from. Unfortunately, one of its latest movies just isn't resonating with audiences. Like, at all.
ComicBook

Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Reveals Great News for Season 4 Release Date on Prime Video

Amazon finally released the long awaited third season of Jack Ryan on their Prime Video service late last month, and it was definitely worth the wait. Critical response for the third season has been pretty decent, with it scoring an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and all eyes are on the upcoming fourth season. Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video, which will likely be its last. That said, the groundwork is already being laid for a spinoff series focusing on Ding Chavez, who is being played by Michael Pena. Pena's character was supposed to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3, but that scene was somehow cut. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff. Krasinski has good news for fans of the series hoping not to have to wait for the next season. During a recent interview with The Wrap (via Screen Rant), that actor revealed that they shot the third and fourth seasons back to back, so it should be released fairly quickly."We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back," Krasinski revealed. "So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn't have to wait that long again."
POPSUGAR

HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"

Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
Popculture

Netflix's First 2023 Cancellation Ends Cult Sci-Fi Thriller After One Season

The Netflix sci-fi mystery 1899 will not be renewed for a second season. The series was created by Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the couple behind Netflix's first German-language original, Dark. Unlike other canceled Netflix shows, 1899 did very well with viewers after its Nov. 17 debut. Emily Beecham...

