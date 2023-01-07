Read full article on original website
KEYT
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte’s government that have left 47 people dead since they began a month ago spread through the south of the Andean country on Wednesday with new clashes reported in the tourist city of Cusco. Health officials in Cusco said...
KEYT
Thousands rally in Nepal to seek restoration of monarchy
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Nepal’s former royal family have held a rally demanding the restoration of monarchy in the Himalayan nation. They gathered around the statue of King Prithvi Narayan Shah, who started the Shah dynasty in the 18th century. The last king _ Gyanendra _ was forced to step down and the monarchy abolished in 2008, making Nepal a republic. There are still many supporters who seek to bring the monarchy back and rally every year on the birth anniversary of Prithvi Narayan. Some previous rallies have turned violent but Wednesday’s event was peaceful. Nepal’s new government declared Wednesday a public holiday. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal led Maoist communist rebels between 1996-2006 seeking to abolish the monarchy in Nepal.
KEYT
Scandal-hit EU assembly set to move on anti-corruption plan
BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Parliament official says the president of the EU assembly wants to clamp down on the activities of former lawmakers and lobbyists in response to a major corruption scandal. The move would prevent lawmakers from representing businesses or governments soon after their term ends. The official said Wednesday that Parliament President Roberta Metsola also wants to make publicly available the names of parliamentarians who are sanctioned for misbehavior. Belgian authorities last month arrested four people on charges of corruption, money laundering and participation in a criminal organization. The authorities suspect the alleged mastermind of taking gifts or cash from Qatar and Morocco. The countries deny involvement.
KEYT
Father of peace deal that ended Lebanon’s civil war dies
BEIRUT (AP) — Hussein Husseini, a former Lebanese parliament speaker and the father of the 1989 Taif Agreement that ended the country’s 15-year civil war, has died after days of illness. The country’s state-run news agency says the 85-year-old Husseini was admitted to a Beirut hospital earlier this month after suffering from a strong flu. Husseini remained in the intensive care unit until his death on Wednesday morning. Husseini was elected to parliament representing the northeastern Baalbek-Hermel region in 1972 and remained a legislator until 2008. He was elected as parliament speaker in 1984, a job that he kept until 1992. He resigned as lawmaker in 2008.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
KEYT
US extends protection for ex-Trump aides from Iran threats
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has again extended government protection to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his top Iran aides due to persistent threats against them from Iran. In separate notices sent to Congress late last week, the State Department said the threats to Pompeo and Brian Hook remained “serious and credible.” Hook served as the Trump administration’s special envoy for Iran. Along with Pompeo, Hook was the public face of the U.S. “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran following President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. Iran also blamed both men for the U.S. assassination of Iran Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in January 2020 and vowed revenge.
KEYT
Colombia’s VP hears UN condemnation of attempt on her life
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Colombia’s vice-president listened to members of the Security Council condemn the recent attempt against her life and then thanked the U.N.’s most powerful body for its solidary against violence in the country. Francia Marquez said the violence is aimed at undermining the new government’s efforts “for peace, social justice and the development and deepening of democracy.” She said she was addressing the council Wednesday as “representative of a government that has come to power to change the history of my country.” It will “confront violence, social injustice and structural inequalities” with policies “to make Colombia a global power of life,” he said.
KEYT
Republicans push anti-abortion measures with new majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are taking early action on abortion now that they are in the majority. Republicans approved two abortion measures Wednesday, making clear they want to go further after the Supreme Court overruled the federal right to an abortion last year. However, neither of their measures is likely to win approval in the Democratic-controlled Senate. One is a resolution to condemn attacks on anti-abortion facilities, while the other would impose penalties if a doctor refused care after an incomplete abortion attempt. Republicans say they are making good on promises to address the issue.
KEYT
Brazil ‘mega-protest’ fizzles amid authorities’ concern
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Skittish Brazilian authorities spared no effort to boost security in the face of a social media flyer promoting a “mega-protest to retake power” in two dozen cities. Whether because of the preventative measures adopted or not, the supposed uprising was a dud. Less than 10 protesters showed along Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach; there were more journalists in attendance. Next to Brasilia’s esplanade of ministries, authorities designated an area for protest and surrounded it with police and national guard troops. Just one couple showed, dressed in the same Brazil soccer jerseys rioters wore four days earlier.
KEYT
Georgia lawmakers push back on testifying in Trump probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state lawmakers are pushing back on a state court ruling that forced some of them to testify during an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. New rules adopted Wednesday by the state House and Senate say lawmakers shouldn’t be forced to talk about communications with people outside the legislature. One key question in the investigation is whether Trump or supporters worked with lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia. The language is only part of legislative rules. It’s not clear if it would hold up in court.
KEYT
Iran sentences ex-official to death over alleged UK spying
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian state-linked news agency says a former senior defense official has been sentenced to death after being convicted of spying for Britain. The judiciary was quoted as saying Ali Reza Akbari, who was deputy defense minister until 2001, was a “key spy” for British intelligence. The report also says he had spied on past nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers. Akbari had served as deputy defense minister under a reformist president who had pushed for improved relations with the West. For several years, Iran has been locked in a shadow war with the U.S. and Israel marked by covert attacks on its disputed nuclear program.
KEYT
2 Palestinians killed in West Bank raid, stabbing attack
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian authorities say that two Palestinians were killed in separate violent confrontations with Israelis in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry says that the Israeli army killed a 21-year-old Palestinian militant during a pre-dawn military raid in the northern West Bank on Wednesday. The Israeli army says a gunfight erupted between Palestinian militants and Israeli security forces. Separately, a Palestinian assailant stabbed and wounded an Israeli before he was shot and killed at a settlement in the territory’s south. Wednesday’s violence was the latest in a surge in attacks in the occupied territory, following the deadliest year for Palestinians in the territory in 18 years.
KEYT
Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has formally dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate, but a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also gives commanders some discretion in how or whether to deploy troops who are not vaccinated. Austin’s memo has been widely anticipated ever since new legislation signed into law on Dec. 23 gave him 30 days to rescind the mandate. The Defense Department had already stopped all related personnel actions, such as discharging troops who refused the shot. Austin says the Pentagon will continue to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all service members.
KEYT
US and Russia clash over violent extremism in Africa
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is accusing Russian military contractors backed by the Kremlin of interfering in the internal affairs of African countries and “increasing the likelihood that violent extremism will grow” in the Sahel region which is facing increasing attacks and deteriorating security. Russia denied. U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills lashed out at the Wagner Group at a U.N. Security Council meeting Tuesday on West Africa and the Sahel. Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Anna Evstigneeva rejected attempts “to besmirch Russian assistance to Mali,” where Moscow has a bilateral agreement to assist the transitional government, “and in other countries in Africa.”
KEYT
Trump probe may be complicated by documents at Biden office
WASHINGTON (AP) — The volume of classified documents is different and the circumstances of their discovery worlds apart. But the revelation that lawyers for President Joe Biden located what the White House says is his own “small number” of classified documents in a locked closet is an unexpected wrinkle for the Justice Department. It could complicate things for federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump over the retention of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate and club. Despite abundant factual and legal differences in his and Biden’s situations, Trump seized on the news in hopes of neutralizing his own vulnerability — at least in the court of public opinion.
KEYT
A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents
The revelation that potentially classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden has prompted questions on how the circumstance compares to the seizure last year of hundreds of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s residence. A special counsel to Biden says that “a small number of documents” were discovered last November and that the National Archives and Records Administration took custody of them the next day. In contrast, roughly 300 documents with classification markings have been recovered from Trump, including some that were recovered after his lawyers provided a sworn certification that all government records had been returned.
