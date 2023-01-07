LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker who sponsored a failed abortion ban bill last year has announced she will introduce a new bill this week that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected in a fetus, which is generally around the sixth week of pregnancy. State Sen. Joni Albrecht, of Thurston, announced at a news conference attended by that she would introduce the bill Thursday or Friday. It will require an ultrasound be performed before any abortion, which would be denied if cardiac activity is detected. It will include exceptions for cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. The American Civil Liberties Union and other abortion rights proponents have vowed to fight the effort.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO