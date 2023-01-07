Read full article on original website
Hawaii stops prosecuting elders who protested telescope
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s new attorney general says more than two dozen elders won’t be subject to another round of prosecutions for blocking a road three years ago to prevent the construction of a new telescope on a mountain summit that many Native Hawaiians consider sacred. Law enforcement arrested 38 mostly Native Hawaiian elders during a 2019 demonstration against the Thirty Meter Telescope planned for Mauna Kea. Of these, 30 had their cases dismissed after a 2021 Hawaii Supreme Court ruling clarified the process for filing criminal complaints and said authorities had been following the incorrect procedure. The attorney general could have refiled charges but says it’s not in the best interest of Hawaii’s people to do so.
New push to restrict abortions to be introduced in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker who sponsored a failed abortion ban bill last year has announced she will introduce a new bill this week that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected in a fetus, which is generally around the sixth week of pregnancy. State Sen. Joni Albrecht, of Thurston, announced at a news conference attended by that she would introduce the bill Thursday or Friday. It will require an ultrasound be performed before any abortion, which would be denied if cardiac activity is detected. It will include exceptions for cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. The American Civil Liberties Union and other abortion rights proponents have vowed to fight the effort.
Illinois governor signs extensive ban on firearms and high-capacity magazines
Illinois’ Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed legislation that enacts an extensive ban on firearms as well as high-capacity magazines in the state. The new law caps the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines, bans “switches” that allow handguns to fire rounds automatically and “extends the ability of courts to prevent dangerous individuals from possessing a gun through firearm restraining orders,” the governor’s office said in a news release.
Illinois bans semiautomatic weapons, critics vow court test
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has outlawed automatic weapons amid a torrent of mass shootings including a 4th of July parade shooting that killed seven and injured 30. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law Tuesday after the House approved the ban 68-41. Illinois is the ninth state, as well as Washington, D.C., to prohibit the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons. The measure bans dozens of brands or types of rifles and handguns. Those who already own such guns would have to register them. Critics vow to see a court declare it unconstitutional.
Mississippi reports 14th death of a child due to COVID-19
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The 14th Mississippi child has died from COVID-19. The state’s department of health says the child was an infant under the age of one — the first person under 18 to die from COVID-19 in the state in 2023. The state epidemiologist says the death should serve as a reminder for residents to get vaccinated and to make sure that they are up to date on booster shots to protect against the virus. Officials say vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for everyone six months of age and older.
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state’s environmental claims. The proposed settlement was filed Tuesday in W.R. Grace & Co.’s bankruptcy case for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site. The first $5 million would be due within six months of reaching a final agreement. The rest would be paid over 10 years. The money would be used to restore, replace or rehabilitate damaged natural resources in the Lincoln County area. The vermiculite mined near Libby contained asbestos, causing lung damage and leading to the deaths of hundreds of people in the area.
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner stands by voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican member of Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission is standing by comments he made crowing about depressed turnout among Black and Hispanic voters in heavily Democratic Milwaukee, saying he won’t resign as a fellow commissioner and others have called on him to do. Commissioner Robert Spindell said Wednesday that his comments sent in an email to about 1,700 people in December were not bragging about voter suppression. Spindell said his email was an attempt to detail positive steps Republicans did to counter the Democratic message in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Elections Commissioner member Mark Thomsen, a Democratic attorney, called on Spindell to step down, saying he “has shown he cannot be fair.”
Head of Florida Democrats resigns after disastrous midterms
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz, chair of the Florida Democrats, sent a long letter Monday to the state’s executive committee members complaining about a lack of resources, a lack of volunteers to knock on doors, and a failure to present unified messaging. In November’s midterms, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points, and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade.
Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district has cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there had been a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that Tuesday classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.” The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation. It didn’t describe the nature of the attack or say whether sensitive information might have been stolen. It also didn’t immediately respond to Associated Press requests for further information. The district will decide Tuesday afternoon whether to hold classes Wednesday.
Thousands urged to flee their homes as more severe weather wallops California, as death toll in recent storms rises to 17
Rain is dropping across California on Tuesday, threatening more flooding and disruption as part of a parade of storms that have forced thousands to evacuate and prompted dozens of rescues in recent days and left more than 17 dead in recent weeks. More than 20 million people across California are...
Florida-bound Amtrak train delayed for almost a day
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida-bound Amtrak passenger train that started in Virginia was delayed for almost a day by the derailment of a freight train and a crew change, stranding hundreds of passengers in rural South Carolina for hours with few options. The trip on the southbound Amtrak auto train which departed Monday evening from Lorton, Virginia,. should have taken 17 hours, but an additional 20 hours was tacked on before it reached its destination in Sanford, Florida, on Wednesday morning. A CSX freight derailment forced the Amtrak train to detour from its normal route, and the train was delayed further when a crew change was required.
