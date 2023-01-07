Read full article on original website
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Idaho Murder Suspect Spoke About Slain Students During Extradition: 'It's Really Sad What Happened to Them'
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves Bryan Kohberger has largely remained silent after he was charged with killing four University of Idaho students, but he made small talk with officers while he was being extradited from his home in Pennsylvania and then booked into the Latah County Jail. "He seemed really nervous," a police source who was involved in the process tells PEOPLE. "He was narrating to himself everything that was happening. At one point, he...
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes
Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
NYT Accidentally Leaked Russian War Critics’ Phone Numbers: Report
The source code of a bombshell investigation from The New York Times last September inadvertently contained the phone numbers of Russian soldiers opposed to the war, leaving the digits open and accessible for several hours, according to a report from Vice News. Despite the fact that the metadata of the story, which used audio files from disgruntled and disillusioned soldiers calling their relatives at home, was scrubbed prior to publication, some identifying information escaped the newspaper’s notice, a Times spokesperson told Motherboard. “We later learned that some buried metadata was live on the site for a few hours, and took prompt steps to remove it,” the spokesperson said. But Vice found more data—including “multiple” phone numbers, belonging not only to soldiers, but the relatives they were communicating with—embedded in the article’s code, which remained live until Wednesday afternoon. After Vice reached out to the Times again, the code was changed to read “null.”Read it at Vice News
