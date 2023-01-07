ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

beavertonvalleytimes.com

Construction plans emerge for former Albertson's in Cedar Mill

The planning firm tasked with remodeling most of the Peterkort Towne Square in Cedar Mill has set its sights on one of the largest empty storefronts in Washington County: the former Albertson's grocery store there. Baysinger Partners Architecture presented the most recent iteration of the plans to turn the 50,000-square-foot...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon 217 closing overnight Thursday in Tigard

All lanes of Oregon 217 between Greenburg Road and Oregon 99W will be closed between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. In addition to the ramps in that section of the roadway, southbound on-ramps at Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road, as well as the northbound on-ramp at 72nd Avenue, will also be closed.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

New bill could create tax cuts for Oregon homeowners

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re a homeowner, there’s an opportunity to cut your taxes. Home Share Oregon is hoping to pass the “Home Share for Oregon Act,” a new bill that would create a tax incentive for homeowners willing to share their home to help increase affordable housing access.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Rankings of Portland Against Peer Cities

To conclude the year 2022, WW compared Portland to similarly sized cities on several measurements, both serious (homicides, stolen cars and homelessness) and not (tallest building, best-known Wheeler). What we found was a city that had more empty offices than its peers but fewer available homes (“How We Rate,” Dec. 21). Our findings informed this week’s cover story, which sets an agenda for Portland to pursue in 2023. They also drew some frustration from our readers—both at the state of the city and WW’s methodology.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Portland thunderstorm threat increases Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thunderstorm activity is possible Monday afternoon as winds continue to increase across western Oregon and Washington. No severe weather is expected, but a chance for a rumble of thunder or two is possible. “When thunder roars, go indoors!” That’s the saying The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR

