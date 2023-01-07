Read full article on original website
Related
wnax.com
South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Funds Water Projects
Last week, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced the approval of either small interest loans or grants to fund nine different water quality projects. A total of $103.5 million dollars will be spent to upgrade water quality, sewer, and wastewater projects. Mike Perkovick is the administrator of environmental services. He talks about the water grant and loan program.
pv-magazine-usa.com
The largest solar project in South Dakota begins construction
South Dakota is about to take its first step into the utility-scale solar space as National Grid Renewables announced it has broken ground on its 128 MW Wild Springs solar project. The Pennington County project is located in the Southwest Power Pool and will sell its production to utility Basin Electric Power Cooperative via a 114 MW power purchase agreement.
4 Out of the 5 Poorest Counties in the U.S. are in South Dakota
With its population rising and prosperity thriving in much of the state, South Dakota appears to be on the uptick. However, some new stats paint a bleak picture for a number of counties in the Mount Rushmore State. According to World Population Review, not only does South Dakota have the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Landowners relieved by scheduled pipeline hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week’s decision to schedule a hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions was a relief for landowners. However, this is only a part of the journey. Both landowners and Summit have many steps to take before the Public Utilities Commission makes a final decision.
drgnews.com
Noem, Stalzer to drop bill making most out-of-state licenses valid in South Dakota
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and prime sponsor Senator Jim Stalzer will propose legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. Noem says the state’s economy has been booming, but the workforce has been experiencing some growing pains. She says there are 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help fill them.
newscenter1.tv
Governor Kristi Noem announces bill for universal recognition of occupational licenses
– Governor Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
gowatertown.net
South Dakota PUC approves wind farm for Hyde and Hughes counties
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission approved a siting permit for the North Bend Wind Project, a wind energy facility slated for Hyde and Hughes counties capable of generating up to 200 megawatts of energy. North Bend Wind and PUC staff filed a settlement stipulation with...
Native outreach marks South Dakota official’s short term in office
Attorney General Mark Vargo stepped away from his post on Friday with a six-month legacy he hopes will serve as a building block to stronger relations between law enforcement and South Dakota’s nine tribal nations. Vargo was appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem following the impeachment and removal of former...
South Dakota governor calls for eliminating grocery tax
(AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem called Tuesday for using the state’s surplus to eliminate the tax charged on groceries and lower other taxes in a State of the State address that steered clear of the hot-button topic of abortion. The Republican governor, who is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 White House, delivered […]
South Dakota Social Studies Standards public hearing moved & teachers feel left out
"It's a little tough to ask our teachers to burn one of their two personal days to go and testify across the state. They don't get many of those anyway, and just the fact that we love our educators in the classroom with our kids, that's where they want to be."
hubcityradio.com
Democrats respond the Governor Noem’s State of the State Address
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- South Dakota Democratic leaders issued the following statements in response to Governor Noem’s 2023 State of the State Address:. SDDP Chair Randy Seiler: “Even though Governor Noem was just re-elected to serve the people of South Dakota, it seems she already has her eye on the next job, and her State of the State address reflected that. South Dakota needs a governor focused on serving South Dakota, not generating national attention and controversy to boost a presidential run.”
southdakotasearchlight.com
Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program
A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
Critics decry South Dakota’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
drgnews.com
In State of the State, Noem again urges repeal of state sales tax on food
From the start of her State of the State Address today (Jan. 10, 2023), Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says the state’s economy is good, it has a surplus, and she wants to lower taxes. As she did during her 2022 election campaign, she zeroed in on repealing...
wnax.com
SD Legislators Face Major Prison Costs
South Dakota legislators will have to decide on a number of big ticket spending issues this year. Senator Jim Bolin of Canton says they have to make progress on a new prison….. Bolin says the cost will fall on the taxpayers…. Bolin was part of a summer study committee...
drgnews.com
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley elected chairman of National Attorney General Alliance
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has been elected to a one-year term as chairman of the National Attorney General Alliance (AGA). Jackley, who was sworn in as Attorney General Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023), will serve a one-year term that began Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). He said the chairmanship allows him to work with an organization dedicated to helping attorneys general address common issues.
kwit.org
NEWS 1.11.23: Gov. Noem Kicks Off South Dakota Legislative Session, Gov. Reynolds "Condition of the State" Tonight, Nebraska Fights Human Trafficking, and More
The 2023 South Dakota legislative session started today with Governor Kristi Noem's State of the State address in Pierre. The Legislature will try and figure out what to do with the state's $423 million surplus. Governor Noem wants to use the money to repeal the state sales tax on groceries.
KELOLAND TV
Medical marijuana ban sought for some women
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker who helped lead the 2022 election fight against legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota now wants to prohibit the state Department of Health from issuing medical-marijuana patient cards to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. “To protect children,” Representative Fred Deutsch, a...
wnax.com
Democratic Reaction to the “State of the State” speech
South Dakota legislators will now take the recommendations from Governor Kristi Noem’s “State of the State” speech and work them into bills and floor debate. Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says he agrees with much of what the Governor proposed…. Nesiba says there...
Comments / 0