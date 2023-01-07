Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
LSU Health Shreveport reaccredited by ACGME
SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health in Shreveport has been accredited again by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. The ACGME is an independent organization that oversees the accreditation of residency and fellowship programs across the country. LSU Health has 45 ACGME accredited programs with more than 600 residents and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeSoto sheriff announces 'Friends of the Sheriff' decals for special needs
MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office next week will launch a vehicle decal allowing first responders to quickly identify that the occupants inside may have special needs and respond accordingly. The decals identify "Friends of the Sheriff" and will be available beginning Tuesday at the sheriff's office in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Four States Ag Expo to highlight variety of agricultural topics
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Rising grocery prices have made it more difficult for some people to keep food on the table. As a result, more people are turning to gardening to grow their own produce. The Miller County Extension Office is offering several workshops next month aimed at helping people become...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport-Bossier offers preview of what's new for 2023
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA - From a new destination brand to enhanced attractions and hotel renovations, Shreveport-Bossier City will have expanded offerings for visitors and residents alike. A calendar of events is also in the mix and can be found at https://www.sbfunguide.com. Here’s a sampling of what’s new:. 1....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Woman, child die following crash; SPD makes arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman and child injured Tuesday night when a vehicle was broadsided by a man Shreveport police said was trying to evade a traffic stop have died. And late Wednesday afternoon, Shreveport police arrested a man they say is responsible for the two deaths. Terrance Dangerfield, 24, is charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
KPVI Newschannel 6
KTBS King Cake Krewe: Local baker perfects homemade king cake recipe in time for Mardi Gras
SHREVEPORT, La. - King cake! It's a dessert with hundreds of years of history and a delicious part of the Mardi Gras celebration. That's why KTBS has been highlighting local bakeries cranking out king cakes in the area. This week, a self-taught local baker debuts her new and improved king cake recipe.
Comments / 0