SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman and child injured Tuesday night when a vehicle was broadsided by a man Shreveport police said was trying to evade a traffic stop have died. And late Wednesday afternoon, Shreveport police arrested a man they say is responsible for the two deaths. Terrance Dangerfield, 24, is charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO