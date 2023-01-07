Read full article on original website
Mayors give updates on athletic complex, branch library, Exit 1 lighting, downtown parking and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The mayors of Clarksville and Montgomery County laid out updates on Tuesday for several local government initiatives, ranging from a pocket park near Greenwood Avenue to the massive athletic complex coming to Exit 8. At the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce 2023 Mayor’s Power...
40 cars reported stolen within 3 weeks in Clarksville
According to Clarksville police, 40 cars have been stolen in a matter of three weeks.
2023 Bonnaroo lineup released
The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Metro school board urges changes to 3rd grade reading …. The Metro Nashville School Board is taking action against a polarizing third grade reading law.
Clarksville’s ‘37042’ named hottest home-buying ZIP code of 2022 by Opendoor
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council announced in a news release today that Clarksville has been named the hottest ZIP code in the country and a recurring homebuyer favorite by Opendoor. The digital real estate company ranked Clarksville’s ZIP code 37042 at the top...
Dollar General piloting new mobile health clinics at select locations, two of those in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dollar General will pilot its new mobile health clinic program using three stores in Middle Tennessee, with two of those in Clarksville. According to a news release, Dollar General is now offering mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic, preventative and urgent care services provided by DocGo On-Demand.
Tennessee author accused of faking her own death
The city will start picking up recycling every other week. The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating three violent — and possibly connected — crimes in Madison, which were committed within a few blocks of one another in a 25-minute period. Police search for carjacking suspects. Metro police...
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
Nashville drivers get high parking fines just for driving through parking lots
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Justin Davis thought he’d save some time, and money, by just dropping off his girlfriend at the Metropolis parking garage off 2nd Avenue downtown. He pulled in, dropped her off, and drove out. A few weeks later, a bill from Metropolis came: $105.25. Not only...
Habitat for Humanity accepting homeownership applications in February 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee’s (HFHMCTN) homeownership program will accept applications Feb. 1-28. Applications will be made available online starting Feb. 1. Please note that applications will not be accepted after Feb. 28. Applicants are required to be a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County...
Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin
Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
Crews are working to retrieve a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch.
Teen’s family seeking information following shooting in South Nashville
A family is pleading for answers after a weekend shooting in South Nashville reportedly sent their teenage relative to the hospital, where he is not expected to survive.
Do you know anything? Seven Clarksville people who disappeared without a trace
Many of the unsolved missing persons cases in Clarksville have gone cold for several years, with some dating back as far as 1998.
Police shut down lanes following wreck with injuries in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department worked on a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road on Sunday evening. Police have shut down southbound lanes and drivers in the area are being advised to take a different route until the roadway is cleared. Around 6:30 p.m., police said the roadway was cleared.
Man in ski mask arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in North Nashville
A 18-year-old is now in custody after police say they caught him near the scene of reported vehicle break-ins in North Nashville.
2 sought for alleged beating of elderly man in Gallatin
Gallatin police are looking for two men considered armed and dangerous accused of brutally beating a man in the street.
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
Keesean Campbell Wanted on Criminal Homicide for Nashville Short Term Rental Townhome Shooting
January 9, 2023 – Keesean Campbell, 24, is wanted on criminal homicide & agg robbery charges in connection with Sun morning’s gunfire inside a short-term rental townhome on Douglas Ave that killed 1 teen & critically wounded another. See Campbell or know where he is? Please call 615-742-7463.
1 critically injured after rollover crash on Briley Parkway
At least one person has died in a rollover crash that occurred on Briley Parkway early Monday morning.
