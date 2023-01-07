ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKRN

2023 Bonnaroo lineup released

The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Metro school board urges changes to 3rd grade reading …. The Metro Nashville School Board is taking action against a polarizing third grade reading law.
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Dollar General piloting new mobile health clinics at select locations, two of those in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dollar General will pilot its new mobile health clinic program using three stores in Middle Tennessee, with two of those in Clarksville. According to a news release, Dollar General is now offering mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic, preventative and urgent care services provided by DocGo On-Demand.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee author accused of faking her own death

The city will start picking up recycling every other week. The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating three violent — and possibly connected — crimes in Madison, which were committed within a few blocks of one another in a 25-minute period. Police search for carjacking suspects. Metro police...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity accepting homeownership applications in February 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee’s (HFHMCTN) homeownership program will accept applications Feb. 1-28. Applications will be made available online starting Feb. 1. Please note that applications will not be accepted after Feb. 28. Applicants are required to be a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin

Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Police shut down lanes following wreck with injuries in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department worked on a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road on Sunday evening. Police have shut down southbound lanes and drivers in the area are being advised to take a different route until the roadway is cleared. Around 6:30 p.m., police said the roadway was cleared.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

