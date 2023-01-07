ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama vs. Kentucky showdown littered with NBA scouts

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Despite starting the year 10-5, the Kentucky Wildcats are as talented as any team in the country and will be a Sweet Sixteen-caliber team come March. The Wildcats were in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to take on the Crimson Tide in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the SEC season. The game was all Alabama as the Tide walked away with it 78-52.

Several NBA scouts were in attendance on Saturday as Alabama’s Brandon Miller and Kentucky’s Cason Wallace are currently projected to be lottery picks in the 2023 NBA draft.

The NBA teams that will have seats for the game: Trail Blazers, Knicks, Pistons, Jazz, Rockets, Pelicans, Mavericks, Cavaliers, Bulls, Hornets, Nets, Hawks, Raptors, Magic, Spurs, Kings, Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Heat and Wizards.

Even Nick Saban made an appearance!

