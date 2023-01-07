ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

Look: Conor McGregor looks massive in first ‘Road House’ stills

Conor McGregor looks massive in the first ‘Road House’ stills. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is absolutely massive in stills from the remake of the classic movie “Road House.” The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and McGregor has no release date yet, but they began filming on August 23.
MMAWeekly.com

Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury

Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury. Kelvin Gastelum is out of his fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday due to a mouth injury. The details of the injury are still a bit sketchy but he did release a photo and video of the aftermath and it’s not pretty.
MiddleEasy

Josh Thomson And John McCarthy Discuss The One Man Who Can Beat Islam Makhachev

Josh Thomson tried to make a case for one man in the UFC lightweight division in terms of beating the champ. The UFC lightweight division is most likely the toughest division to break into the top five. The men at the top of the division are all seasoned veterans and they have been at the top for a while. Now with a new champion at the head of the division, Islam Makhachev, many of the top five have gained new life in the division. Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Beneil Dariush all seem to be one fight away from a tile shot, but former UFC fighter Josh Thomson only sees one of those names making it competitive with Makhachev.
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return

WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
bjpenndotcom

Kelvin Gastelum issues statement after being forced to withdraw from UFC Vegas 67 main event

Middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum has released a statement after being forced out of UFC Vegas 67. The former UFC title challenger has been out of action since a decision loss to Jared Cannonier in August 2021. That defeat was a brutal one, as it set him back to 1-5 in his last six contests. He previously lost to names such as Robert Whittaker, and Darren Till in that stretch.
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split

Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
WASHINGTON, DC
MMA Fighting

Michael Bisping calls Jake Paul challenging Nate Diaz to MMA fight ‘all smoke and mirrors’

Michael Bisping believes that Jake Paul’s announced foray into martial arts is just another promotional trick. “The Problem Child” recently signed with the PFL with plans to compete in MMA and along with that news came a challenge from Paul for Diaz to meet him in a two-fight series that would first take place in a boxing ring and then in a cage under MMA rules. Paul and Diaz have publicly jabbed at each other in the past, with the odds of a clash between the two only increasing with Diaz becoming a free agent following UFC 279 this past September.
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’

It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs. Strickland

January 14, 2023 UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET); Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET) UFC President Dana White breaks silence over wife slap caught by TMZ video in Cabo and revealed ongoing "punishment" for the incident. +. UFC Vegas 67 Gets A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub is confident 2023 will be the final year of dominance for UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko: “I would be willing to bet all my cash”

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.

