MMAmania.com
Choosy Dustin Poirier advised to retire from UFC — ‘There’s not a lot of Michael Chandlers left’
That’s because the No. 4-ranked lightweight can’t seem to land a fight against another top contender, despite repeated callouts of both Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. “Do Bronx” has maintained radio silence but “The Diamond” ... well, he’s just not excited about throwing hands with Dariush.
Look: Conor McGregor looks massive in first ‘Road House’ stills
Conor McGregor looks massive in the first ‘Road House’ stills. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is absolutely massive in stills from the remake of the classic movie “Road House.” The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and McGregor has no release date yet, but they began filming on August 23.
MMAWeekly.com
Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury
Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury. Kelvin Gastelum is out of his fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday due to a mouth injury. The details of the injury are still a bit sketchy but he did release a photo and video of the aftermath and it’s not pretty.
Former MMA fighter Phil Baroni charged with aggravated femicide
Phil Baroni will remain at Venustiano Carranza State Jail in Tepic until his trial for aggravated femicide begins sometime in the next six months.
Josh Thomson And John McCarthy Discuss The One Man Who Can Beat Islam Makhachev
Josh Thomson tried to make a case for one man in the UFC lightweight division in terms of beating the champ. The UFC lightweight division is most likely the toughest division to break into the top five. The men at the top of the division are all seasoned veterans and they have been at the top for a while. Now with a new champion at the head of the division, Islam Makhachev, many of the top five have gained new life in the division. Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Beneil Dariush all seem to be one fight away from a tile shot, but former UFC fighter Josh Thomson only sees one of those names making it competitive with Makhachev.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return
WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Groups Of Rowdy Fans Disrupted Olivia Dunne's Gym Meet & She Wasn't Even Competing (VIDEO)
The Internet-famous Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia "Livvy" Dunne has millions of social media users admiring her from afar. This weekend, however, some of those fans showed up in person to support Dunne at a meet in Salt Lake City, UT, but they only caused disruption instead. The student-athlete wasn't...
Kelvin Gastelum issues statement after being forced to withdraw from UFC Vegas 67 main event
Middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum has released a statement after being forced out of UFC Vegas 67. The former UFC title challenger has been out of action since a decision loss to Jared Cannonier in August 2021. That defeat was a brutal one, as it set him back to 1-5 in his last six contests. He previously lost to names such as Robert Whittaker, and Darren Till in that stretch.
Francis Ngannou’s recent family photos fuel speculation that ‘The Predator’ is moving on from the UFC
Francis Ngannou’s recent Instagram photos have led to speculation that the heavyweight may leave the UFC after all. Over the course of the last few months, and up to a year, many have wondered what the future holds for Francis Ngannou. It’s no secret that ‘The Predator’ has had...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split
Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
MMA Fighting
Michael Bisping calls Jake Paul challenging Nate Diaz to MMA fight ‘all smoke and mirrors’
Michael Bisping believes that Jake Paul’s announced foray into martial arts is just another promotional trick. “The Problem Child” recently signed with the PFL with plans to compete in MMA and along with that news came a challenge from Paul for Diaz to meet him in a two-fight series that would first take place in a boxing ring and then in a cage under MMA rules. Paul and Diaz have publicly jabbed at each other in the past, with the odds of a clash between the two only increasing with Diaz becoming a free agent following UFC 279 this past September.
MMA teen star Victoria Lee's death devastates family, One Championship officials
Victoria Lee's family and the One Championship said they remain "devastated" after the 18-year-old mixed martial arts sensation's death, they said in social media posts.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
MMA Fighting
Diego Sanchez makes bare knuckle debut against ex-boxing champ Austin Trout at BKFC KnuckleMania 3
Diego Sanchez is making the move from mixed martial arts into bare knuckle fighting. The UFC veteran and former Ultimate Fighter season 1 cast member has officially inked a deal to join the roster at BKFC where he’ll face boxing champion Austin Trout in the co-main event at the upcoming KnuckleMania 3 card on Feb. 17 in Albuquerque, N.M.
thesource.com
Meek Mill Apologizes For Ringside Altercation At Gervonta Davis Fight: ‘I Just Gotta Step My Response Game Up!’
On Saturday, Jan. 7th, Gervonta Davis fought Hector Garcia to defend his WBA lightweight title. Halfway through the 8th round, a ringside altercation between Meek Mill and pro-fighter Garry Russell Jr. caught the attention of both fighters, causing the fight to stop for a brief moment. Meek and Garry were...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs. Strickland
January 14, 2023 UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET); Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET) UFC President Dana White breaks silence over wife slap caught by TMZ video in Cabo and revealed ongoing "punishment" for the incident. +. UFC Vegas 67 Gets A...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul accuses KSI of dodging him during heated back and forth: ‘Duck, duck, goose’
Jake Paul and KSI got into it Monday on social media. During a Twitter Spaces, the YouTube boxers were able to communicate with one another following KSI’s interview on The MMA Hour where he accused Paul of hiding behind contract negotiations. KSI was scheduled to face Dillon Danis this...
Brendan Schaub is confident 2023 will be the final year of dominance for UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko: “I would be willing to bet all my cash”
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub reacts to “brilliant” Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “He’s doing the lord’s work”
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub is reacting to the ‘brilliant’ move in Jake Paul signing with the PFL. It was recently announced that Jake Paul was joining the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will make his debut in the sport in 2023. It was ‘The Schmo’ who met...
