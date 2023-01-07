Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
The Homeless of Los Angeles: Declared in Crisis ModeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles County, CA
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) questionable Tuesday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons foward Isaiah Livers is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Livers has missed the last month-plus due to a right shoulder sprain. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Max Christie making first NBA start for Lakers Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers will start Max Christie in Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Christie will make his first start as a pro in Monday's game against the Nuggets as LeBron James (ankle) takes the evening off. Christie has a $3,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
T.J. McConnell (shoulder) questionable Wednesday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell (right shoulder soreness) is questionable for Wednesday against the New York Knicks. McConnell left Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets early after injuring his shoulder, but he was able to practice in full on Tuesday. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin will have more minutes available if McConnell is unavailable.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Stephen Curry (shoulder) will start in Warriors' Tuesday matchup versus Suns
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) will play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After a 11-game absence with left shoulder subluxation, Curry will make his return at home on Tuesday. In 33.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Curry to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Curry's Tuesday projection includes...
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Wednesday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso is on track to play on Wednesday after Chicago's guard was listed as probable. In 22.6 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) remains out for Hornets on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Hayward will miss his fourth straight game with hamstring soreness. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels will make his 14th start this season. McDaniels' projection includes...
Troy Brown Jr. (quad) out again for Los Angeles Monday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (quad) will not play in the team's Monday night game against the Denver Nuggets. Brown Jr. will miss his third consecutive game as he recovers from a quad strain he suffered just after the New Year. He has been averaging 18.8 minutes per game since his role change at the beginning of December.
RJ Barrett (finger) available to return Wednesday for Knicks
New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett (finger) is available for Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. Barrett is set to return after missing the last six games and he won't have a minutes limit. Immanuel Quickley will likely return to the bench after filling in for Barrett with the Knicks' starters.
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) starting on Tuesday, De'Anthony Melton to bench
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will start at the four after the 76ers' forward was forced to miss one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Tucker to score 16.8 FanDuel points.
Celtics starting Grant Williams for inactive Robert Williams (injury management) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant Williams will make his 16th start this season after Robert Williams was ruled out for injury management purposes. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Grant Williams to score 21.3 FanDuel points. Williams'...
Hawks starting Aaron Holiday for inactive Trae Young (illness) on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Holiday will make his fourth start this season after Trae Young was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Bucks team ranked seventh (44.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, our models project Holiday to score 20.1 FanDuel points.
Jazz starting Walker Kessler for inactive Kelly Olynyk (ankle) on Tuesday
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is starting in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kessler will make his seventh start this season after Kelly Olynyk was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 25.5 expected minutes, our models project Kessler to score 28.7 FanDuel points. Kessler's projection includes 9.8 points,...
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bogdanovic is listed as probable for Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday's game with a calf injury. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Minnesota. Kevin Knox could return to the bench if Bogdanovic is active on Wednesday.
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 1/11/23: How to Handle Some Large Spreads
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Jordan Poole coming off Warriors' bench on Tuesday night
Golden State Warriors Jordan Poole is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Poole will resume his previous second unit role after Stephen Curry was named Tuesday's starter. In 28.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 18.8 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
Jarrett Allen (illness) questionable to return for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (illness) is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Allen is dealing with an illness and is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against Utah. Allen recorded 1 assist in 7 minutes played before exiting the game.
Wizards starting Deni Avdija for inactive Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Avdija will make his 30th start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was held out with a ribs injury. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, our models project Avdija to score 28.3 FanDuel points.
