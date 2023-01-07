Read full article on original website
Police find remains, arrest Columbia woman after finding body
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia and University of Missouri police arrested a woman Tuesday after finding a body in a residential neighborhood far from campus. The investigation started when MUPD officers were sent to Hudson Hall for a welfare check, which led them to the 2400 block of Bentley Court in north Columbia. Officers found the body there and called Columbia police for a homicide investigation, according to a Columbia Police Department social media post.
Two new felony charges filed against Columbia woman involved in DWI crash with children
A Columbia woman accused of wrecking her car while under the influence of alcohol with children onboard is now facing two additional felonies. Gabrielle Harris was arrested and charged last May with DWI resulting in injury and three counts of child endangerment. But last Friday, the prosecutor added two new charges, including third-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Columbia Police ask for help in identifying assault suspect
The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help in tracking down a man wanted for an assault. The Columbia PD announced Tuesday that the assault had occurred January 1 in the 1200 block of Grindstone Parkway. No additional information was released. If you can identify the person in the...
Holts Summit man facing nine charges after seven-hour police standoff
Charges are now filed against a Callaway County man, involved in a seven-hour police standoff this past weekend. Maurice Burkhead, 60, of Holts Summit, was charged Monday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, property damage, and resisting arrest. He was also charged with two misdemeanors. He currently remains jailed with no bond.
Woman dies after west Columbia crash
A 22-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The post Woman dies after west Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 11, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday night, Officers were dispatched to a report of a verbal disturbance in the area of South Engineer Avenue and East 3rd Street. Officers arrived on scene and spoke to the subjects involved. They stated their dogs attacked one another. A general information report will be completed.
SWAT teams make arrest after a standoff
One suspect is in custody after an hours – long standoff in Holts Summit Sunday morning. Police were called to a home on Spalding Road after shots were fired. A victim was taken from the home. After assistance from several SWAT teams, the suspect surrendered to police hours later.
Sedalia Man Arrested After Hitting Several Parked Cars
On Sunday at 9:05 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the area of East 13th and South Ohio on a report of a truck that had collided with several parked vehicles. The driver was located, and 18-year-old Kenneth D. Dobson of Sedalia, was found to be intoxicated by drugs and in possession of drugs.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 10, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the Brentwood Village Trailer Park, 3505 South Grand Avenue, in reference to a reported physical domestic disturbance. The disturbance was later confirmed to be only verbal. Deputies identified a subject on scene as Dakota Gibson, 21, Homeless, and confirmed he had an active Pettis County warrant for his arrest on charges of Assault in the 4th Degree. Gibson was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a cash or surety bond of $1500. No additional charges are being sought at this time.
Sedalia Man Causing Disturbance at BRHC Arrested for Assault
On Sunday at 7:45 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to Bothwell Regional Health Center, 601 E. 14th, for a subject causing a disturbance. The subject was upset with Bothwell staff for various reasons. When the subject was told to leave the property, he took the stack of papers in his hands...
Concordia Man Arrested for Woods East Theft
On Friday evening at 7:16 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to Woods East, 701 East Broadway, for a theft that had just occurred. Officers soon located three subjects matching the description given by Woods' management near 13th and Marvin. While speaking with the subjects, officers attempted to detain one of them...
Kansas Man Arrested On Camden Co Warrant
An Olathe, Kansas man was arrested by Troopers in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. Forty-seven-year-old Ian J Shelton was arrested for alleged speeding and on a Camden County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged peace disturbance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
Man convicted in Missouri sport editor's death is out of prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said. Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.
Two Sedalians Injured in Thompson Boulevard Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Honda Civic, driven by 69-year-old Fredrick W. Moore of Sedalia, was on Thompson Boulevard, north of Brianna Boulevard around 6 p.m., when it struck the rear of a northbound 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Kyscha L. Martin of Sedalia.
Clinton Police Arrest Report (1/9)
Jacob Thomas Smith of Urich, MO was arrested on 12/13/2022 for resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 12/14/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree,...
Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections said a 55-year-old inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Willie Gibbs was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center Sunday at 11:41 am. The department said in a press release that Gibbs died of natural causes. Gibbs had been serving a 60-year...
Osage Beach School bus crash injures 3
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – The City of Osage Beach released information on a school bus crash that occurred early Saturday morning on January 7. According to the release, The Osage Beach Police Department responded to the crash scene at about 5:45 am. The crash occurred when a woman driving a Buick crossed the center line […]
Clinton Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Clinton teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2002 Lincoln Continental, driven by Riley N. Scott of Clinton, was on Route F, just south of Missouri 58 around 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway and overturned.
Man convicted of murdering Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor released on parole
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man convicted of killing a Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor in 2001 was released from prison on Monday at 8 a.m. according to Missouri's Department of Corrections. Charles Erickson was originally sentenced to 25 years behind bars after confessing to the murder of Kent Heitholt and is set to be released The post Man convicted of murdering Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor released on parole appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Holts Summit residents ejected from vehicle hospitalized
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. – Poor road conditions are a suspected factor in an Audrain County accident Saturday that hospitalized two Holts Summit residents. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates in a report at approximately 7:10 p.m., westbound driver, 26-year-old Jeffrey J. Wilcox, traveled off 54 Highway, west of Route B, after losing control due to a slush covered roadway. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Both Jeffrey and a passenger, 44-year-old Rebecca A. Wilcox, were reportedly ejected.
