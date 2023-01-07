ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings snap losing streak, ground Jets with 7-5 victory

The Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak and put an end to the Jets’ hot streak with a 7-5 victory in a thrilling game. Why it Matters: The Red Wings came out strong and dominated the first 20 minutes of the game. They put the pedal to the metal and scored three goals on eight shots to take an early lead. With this win, the Red Wings got back in the win column and proved they could compete against a strong Jets team.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Quay Walker apologizes for pushing Detroit Lions medical staffer

If you happened to tune in for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, you likely saw the incident that took place in the fourth quarter involving Packers LB Quay Walker and a Lions medical staffer. The Lions’ medical staffer was on the field to help RB D’Andre Swift, who was down on the field after taking a big hit when Walker inexplicably shoved him. Walker was given an unsportsmanlike penalty and he was ejected from the game. On Monday, he apologized for his actions.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign 10 players following win over Packers

Though they will not be playing playoff football, Sunday night was special for the Detroit Lions as they were able to defeat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. With the win, the Lions finished their 2022 season with a 9-8 record, which is pretty impressive considering they only had three wins last season. A day after their win, the Lions announced they have signed 10 players to Reserve/Future contracts.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons Struggle With Injuries And Defense In Big Loss To 76ers: A Tough Watch For Fans

Please watch the video above. Detroit Pistons Suffer Defeat at the Hands of Philadelphia 76ers. Eric Vincent: What’s good, Detroit Sports Nation? I am Eric Vincent, your host here at the DSN News Desk. Thank you for being here. We appreciate your time and support, and if you made it through that Detroit Pistons watch tonight. I give you a standing ovation and applause man. Detroit Pistons are reaching a tough plateau at this point in the season after a 31-point loss tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions 2023 home/away opponents finalized

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though our Detroit Lions won eight of their last ten games to finish with a 9-7 record, they came up one game short of making the playoffs. Now, it is time to start looking ahead at the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule. Of course, we will not know what the Lions’ week-by-week schedule will look like until next spring sometime (it came out on May 12th this year), but we now know the Lions’ home/away opponents for next season.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions way-too-early 2023 game-by-game predictions [Vol. 1.0]

The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books, and following their impressive 20-16 win at Lambeau Field over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, they finished with an overall record of 9-8. The fact that the Lions had a winning season after winning just three games in 2021 is pretty darn impressive. That being said, things are just getting started in the Motor City, and you can bank on it that the Lions will have an even better team in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes weighs in on Jameson Williams’ rookie season

When Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes selected WR Jameson Williams with the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, plenty of people were extremely excited that Jared Goff would have a deep threat to work with. But, despite Williams telling reporters that his plan was to be fully recovered from his torn ACL by the start of training camp, Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell had a different plan.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.

The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan DB Gemon Green makes decision for 2023

It was quite a season for Gemon Green and the Michigan Wolverines as they accomplished three of their four preseason goals, including beating Michigan State, and Ohio State, and winning a Big Ten Championship. Now, according to Green, who still has a sixth year of eligibility remaining, he has made his decision for the 2023 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI

