Steelers elevate DT Renell Wren to active roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Saturday they are elevating defensive tackle Renell Wren from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The Steelers also elevated Wren last week against the Baltimore Ravens and will get another shot this week against the Cleveland Browns.

Pittsburgh has figured out the formula for slowing down the run is to go big. Big bodies, physical football and fresh legs. This is why the Steelers are bringing Wren back as a “just in case” scenario. Wren only played one snap against Baltimore so don’t look for a huge impact but you know the Browns are going to try to push the Steelers around and run the football. You can never have enough big bodies.

The Steelers run defense has stiffened over the last month and it has all built up to this. The Browns have perhaps the best all-around back in the NFL in Nick Chubb and a very good offensive line. If the last four games were tests, this week is the final as the Steelers hope to sneak into the playoffs.