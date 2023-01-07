Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, MO
Related
KBI: Deputies found man's body in attic of Kansas home
BROWN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Horton Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in rural Horton, Kansas, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 4 p.m....
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas felon captured after chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high speed chase. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban near NW Gordon Street and NW Polk Street with an unreadable tag, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Police found fentanyl during arrest, booking of Kan. man
ATCHINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after a weekend arrest. Just before 6:30p.m. Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Austin L. Lurquin of Atchison, in the 1600 block of Main on District and Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
WIBW
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
Police: Kansas man allegedly sold meth near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on Drug allegations. On Friday, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1900 Block of SE Illinois Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
Sheriff asks for help to ID New Year's Eve shooting suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and on Monday, released security camera images asking for help to ID a suspect. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a business inmthe 5300 block of SW Topeka Boulevard for a disturbance, according to deputy Abigail Christian.
Family reacts after charges filed in Kansas City, Kansas, teen’s 2014 killing
Charges have been filed in the case of 16-year-old Deleisha Kelley, who was killed and then dumped on the Missouri side of the state line.
WIBW
KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning. Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.
KVOE
Osawatomie woman arrested near Melvern on suspicion of trafficking contraband, drug-related offenses
An alleged traffic infraction near Melvern led to an arrest on suspected drug-related activity this past weekend.’. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says a deputy made a traffic stop on Kansas Highway 31 near Melvern shortly before 1:45 pm Sunday. The deputy allegedly found illegal narcotics during the stop. The...
Kansas City man sentenced for murder of 3 family members
KANSAS CITY —A Jackson County judge Thursday ordered Issac Fisher to serve consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of multiple felonies in connection with three fatal shootings and the wounding of a 4-year-old child in 2018, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.
KAKE TV
Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide
LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Platte City Woman Arrested on Four Driving Charges Monday in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Monday evening in Platte County on four driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle R. Denning around 5:03 Monday night on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, unsafe stopping, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having valid insurance.
KC teenager charged in Northeast Middle School stabbing remains in custody
A Kansas City teenager charged with first-degree murder for the deadly stabbing of Manny Guzman inside Northeast Middle School remains in jail.
Police ID 45-year-old Kan. man who died in weekend shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 45-year-old Shawn A. Carter of Topeka. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found Carter suffering...
WIBW
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After one person was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend, Topeka officials have opened a homicide investigation. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials were called to the 1300 block of SE Madison St. with reports of a shooting.
After a week of no homicides, 3 killed in Kansas City in one day
For the first time in at least three years, Kansas City did not record a homicide in the first week of January. Three people were killed Jan. 8.
KMBC.com
Police say a man has been found dead in a Johnson County, Kansas creek
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a creek Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to a creek near North Somerset Terrace and North Mur-Len Road around 2:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the water.
Police ID 18-year-old woman killed outside Independence hotel
Police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died in a shooting Saturday outside Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence.
KCPD investigating homicide near E. 77th Terrace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to TMC Lakewood in regards to a shooting. A shooting victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the hospital. Officers determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace. Anyone with information is asked […]
WIBW
At least three hospitalized after missed stop sign causes crash in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least three people were sent to the hospital with injuries following a 2-vehicle collision caused by a missed stop sign in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of Hollingsworth Rd. and U.S. Highway 73 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of an injury crash.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0