Hays Post

KBI: Deputies found man's body in attic of Kansas home

BROWN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Horton Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in rural Horton, Kansas, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 4 p.m....
HORTON, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Wanted Kansas felon captured after chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high speed chase. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban near NW Gordon Street and NW Polk Street with an unreadable tag, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Police found fentanyl during arrest, booking of Kan. man

ATCHINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after a weekend arrest. Just before 6:30p.m. Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Austin L. Lurquin of Atchison, in the 1600 block of Main on District and Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
LANSING, KS
Hays Post

Police: Kansas man allegedly sold meth near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on Drug allegations. On Friday, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1900 Block of SE Illinois Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff asks for help to ID New Year's Eve shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and on Monday, released security camera images asking for help to ID a suspect. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a business inmthe 5300 block of SW Topeka Boulevard for a disturbance, according to deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning. Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.
LANSING, KS
Hays Post

Kansas City man sentenced for murder of 3 family members

KANSAS CITY —A Jackson County judge Thursday ordered Issac Fisher to serve consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of multiple felonies in connection with three fatal shootings and the wounding of a 4-year-old child in 2018, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide

LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Platte City Woman Arrested on Four Driving Charges Monday in Platte County

Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Monday evening in Platte County on four driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle R. Denning around 5:03 Monday night on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, unsafe stopping, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having valid insurance.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Hays Post

Police ID 45-year-old Kan. man who died in weekend shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 45-year-old Shawn A. Carter of Topeka. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found Carter suffering...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After one person was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend, Topeka officials have opened a homicide investigation. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials were called to the 1300 block of SE Madison St. with reports of a shooting.
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD investigating homicide near E. 77th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to TMC Lakewood in regards to a shooting. A shooting victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the hospital. Officers determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace. Anyone with information is asked […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

At least three hospitalized after missed stop sign causes crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least three people were sent to the hospital with injuries following a 2-vehicle collision caused by a missed stop sign in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of Hollingsworth Rd. and U.S. Highway 73 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of an injury crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
