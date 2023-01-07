Brandon Deshun Browner, age 43, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Brandon grew up in Habersham County and dedicated his life to sports (Go Tarheels). He was a devoted coach to many and sought to inspire the next generation of athletes and young men. Brandon coached and played on many sports teams in his lifetime, influencing countless lives in the process. Most recently, he coached football at Two Rivers Middle School in Nashville, Tennessee, and helped organize a men’s softball team on which he also competed.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO