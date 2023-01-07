Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrwh.com
Ellon R. Roberts, Age 89 Clarkesville
Ellon R. Roberts, born Mary Ellon Reynolds in May of 1933, in Jefferson, Georgia was the daughter of the late Daisy Dimple Allen Reynolds and Leonard Lester Reynolds and the older sister of the late Mildred Reynolds Wilford, Charles Reynolds, Jimmy Reynolds, and the only surviving sibling, Larry Michael Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth Roberts. She departed from this life on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the age of 89.
wrwh.com
Austin Blain Holcombe, Age 25 Cleveland
Austin succumbed to a compilation of things including Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Covid, previous heart attack,and a lung clotting disorder. He is survived by his Parents Christopher E. Holcombe and Lelia Nichols Holcombe. One Brother Landon Willard Holcombe:Grand parents Willard M. Nichols and Toni Mason Nichols: Stephen Blaine Williams and Precedent in death Mary Mcclian Williams. Other Family, Aunts, Uncles, And cousins too Numerous to mention here.
wrwh.com
Jesse Doyle Jamerson, Sr., Ago 81 Alto
Jesse Doyle Jamerson, Sr., age 81, of Alto, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 following an extended illness. Mr. Jamerson was born on March 11, 1941 in Banks County, Georgia to the late J.D. and Leola Jamerson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Connie Jamerson; sisters, Ann Moore, of Cleveland; Mattie Jean Armour, of Alto.
wrwh.com
Barbara Atkins Dunson, Age 65 Gainesville
Barbara Atkins Dunson, age 65, of Gainesville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Ms. Dunson was born on October 20, 1957, to the late James and Lessie McEntyre Atkins. She worked as a cashier and was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church. Survivors include her son, Terry Meaders;...
wrwh.com
Council Proclaims Optimist Day In Cleveland
(Cleveland)- The Cleveland City Council has proclaimed Thursday, February 2nd as Optimist Day in Cleveland, in recognition of the service by the local origination. Optimist Club of White County is part of a service group that has 2,400 clubs and more than 70 members throughout the world. Cleveland Mayor Josh...
wrwh.com
Bernice Mary Willsey, age 78, of Cleveland
Bernice Mary Willsey, age 78, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mrs. Willsey was born on August 26, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late John Weber and Frances Weber McCann. She was a homemaker. Survivors include her husband, James Willsey; 3 children; 6 grandchildren. Services...
wrwh.com
Brandon Deshun Browner, age 43, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Formerly Demorest
Brandon Deshun Browner, age 43, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Brandon grew up in Habersham County and dedicated his life to sports (Go Tarheels). He was a devoted coach to many and sought to inspire the next generation of athletes and young men. Brandon coached and played on many sports teams in his lifetime, influencing countless lives in the process. Most recently, he coached football at Two Rivers Middle School in Nashville, Tennessee, and helped organize a men’s softball team on which he also competed.
wrwh.com
Severe Weather Threat Thursday
(Cleveland)- Thunderstorms Thursday may provide a slight risk for severe weather in Northeast Georgia. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined north and central Georgia, including White County for Thursday to be impacted by a line of storms that will move through the area. Don Strength, White County Emergency Management Agency...
wrwh.com
Christmas Weekend After Action Review Held
(Cleveland)- On January 5, 2022, White County Emergency Management hosted an After Action Review meeting to discuss the weather event that took place Christmas weekend. The cold weather event resulted in much of White County in subfreezing temperatures for 72+ hours and a wind chill of -20 degrees at times. After Action Reviews take place after significant events and allow multiple agencies to discuss their efforts as well as talk about what went well and what could be improved upon in the future.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Jailed In Murder for Hire Plot
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man is in jail accused of attempting to hire someone to kill his girlfriend. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents took Freddie Lee Warthen, Jr., into custody last Friday and charged him with criminal solicitation. Authorities also charged the 31-year-old with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County.
wrwh.com
Commissioners Approve Land Use Map And Inmate Boarding Rate
(Cleveland)- The White County Board of Commissioners Monday approved an updated land use map for the county. This new map reflects all land use actions taken by the White County Board of Commissioners since the last map was approved on June 4, 2019. John Sell White County Planning Director reported...
wrwh.com
Warriors Take Win Over Pickens
Sports – White County was victorious in both games last night high school varsity basketball versus Pickens. In the lady Warriors Top Ten matchup with the Dragonets, the girl’s maximum point spread at the end of each period, was never over 3 points and would end the 4th quarter tied at 50. This led to a single overtime period in which the Warriors would pull out a victory with less than 4 seconds remaining. The final score for the girl’s game was 53 to 52 Warriors.
wrwh.com
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending January 10
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending January 10, 2023. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
Comments / 0