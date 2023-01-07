ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiddleEasy

Dustin Poirier Concerned About Size Difference in UFC 284 Main Event: ‘Volk’s Gonna Be a Little Bit Undersized’

By Craig Pekios
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 8

Sean Marshall
3d ago

It’ll be interesting, Volk going up 10 lbs to fight won’t really hurt him in any way. He’s arguably (imo does) has the highest fight iq in the UFC, he’s going to have the speed advantage and he’ll have to mix it up a lot and stay on the move. He could definitely win, not saying he will but he could. Haha the thing I think about is when Ortega almost had him with the subs and the fact if Islam gets him in a bad position like that there’s no way he’ll escape

Reply
2
I Am Carefreedee
3d ago

Volk is the one little big dude that will give you a run for your money, dude is gonna be close to 200lbs on fight night

Reply
3
Matthew Phillips
4d ago

Volk was 210lbs when he played rugby so not so sure the weight and size will be that much different

Reply
4
Related
MMAWeekly.com

Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury

Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury. Kelvin Gastelum is out of his fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday due to a mouth injury. The details of the injury are still a bit sketchy but he did release a photo and video of the aftermath and it’s not pretty.
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’

Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife during New Years’ Eve altercation: “Why should anyone go to defend his actions”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is the latest to discuss Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair appeared to be in an intense argument that was caught on video. During the video, Anna slapped White, who in response, slapped her several times.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars

People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
bjpenndotcom

Kelvin Gastelum issues statement after being forced to withdraw from UFC Vegas 67 main event

Middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum has released a statement after being forced out of UFC Vegas 67. The former UFC title challenger has been out of action since a decision loss to Jared Cannonier in August 2021. That defeat was a brutal one, as it set him back to 1-5 in his last six contests. He previously lost to names such as Robert Whittaker, and Darren Till in that stretch.
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’

It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tjrwrestling.net

Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce

A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
msn.com

Sports World Reacts To What Jemele Hill Said About Dana White

Former ESPN journalist Jemele Hill called out UFC President Dana White in a new article for The Atlantic. White was caught on camera slapping his wife twice in an altercation in Mexico on New Year’s Eve. He and his wife addressed the incident publicly, but Hill doesn't believe the longtime executive is getting enough heat.
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Lee offers himself as Jake Paul’s first PFL opponent: “If he wants to make it legitimate, I’ll be around”

Kevin Lee believes Jake Paul needs to fight someone like him in the cage to earn respect. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision victory over Anderson Silva in the boxing ring in October. While the fight was the closest of the YouTuber’s career thus far, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed the win. He went on to claim the victory over ‘The Spider’ by unanimous decision.
MiddleEasy

Josh Thomson And John McCarthy Discuss The One Man Who Can Beat Islam Makhachev

Josh Thomson tried to make a case for one man in the UFC lightweight division in terms of beating the champ. The UFC lightweight division is most likely the toughest division to break into the top five. The men at the top of the division are all seasoned veterans and they have been at the top for a while. Now with a new champion at the head of the division, Islam Makhachev, many of the top five have gained new life in the division. Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Beneil Dariush all seem to be one fight away from a tile shot, but former UFC fighter Josh Thomson only sees one of those names making it competitive with Makhachev.
MiddleEasy

Chael Sonnen Isn’t Buying Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Latest Retirement: ‘I Think That Was Clickbait’

Chael Sonnen does not believe UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov is done with MMA. After defending the lightweight championship against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, ‘The Eagle’ announced his retirement during his post-fight interview. Thus far, Nurmagomedov has stuck to his guns, opting to help guide the next generation of Dagestani talent. Now that he has seen his protege Islam Makhachev climb to the top by capturing the 155-pound title, ‘The Eagle’ is ready to walk away from that aspect of the sport.
MiddleEasy

Brendan Schaub Offers ‘Trilogy’ Storyline For Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul In MMA And Boxing: ‘That’s Money!’

Brendan Schaub weighed in on the looming Jake Paul-Nate Diaz rivalry. “Big Brown” proposed a storyline where the two could end up having a trilogy. Even before inking a deal with PFL, Jake Paul has already called out UFC legend Nate Diaz. Now that “The Problem Child” is set to make his MMA debut, many believe that a fight between the pair is taking a step closer to reality, and Brendan Schaub could already foresee the best thing that could possibly happen.
MMAmania.com

Dustin Poirier names Nate Diaz as the one who got away

Anyone with half a brain would tell you that Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz is a banger of a fight, and that UFC should have booked it when it had the chance for Diaz’s last fight with the promotion at UFC 279 in Sept. 2022. Instead, UFC tried to...
Yardbarker

Strickland Replaces Gastelum, Meets Imavov in New UFC Fight Night 217 Main Event

The first Ultimate Fighting Championship event of 2023 has undergone a late change to its headliner. ESPN, Kelvin Gastelum has been forced to withdraw from his UFC fight Night 217 showdown against Nassourdine Imavov due to a mouth injury, and as a result, will be replaced by Sean Strickland on less than one week’s notice. Strickland will be headlining back-to-back UFC cards after dropping a unanimous decision to Jared Cannonier in the promotion’s last event of 2022 on Dec. 17. While both men typically compete at 185 pounds, Strickland vs. Imavov will be contested at 205 pounds but will remain a five-round bout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

‘Never put your hands on a woman’: UFC star Dustin Poirier reacts to video of Dana White slapping wife

UFC star Dustin Poirier has insisted, “You should never put your hands on a woman”, after UFC president Dana White was filmed slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve.A video showing White appearing to slap his wife twice, after she had slapped him, circulated last week as the 53-year-old apologised for the incident, which took place at a nightclub in Mexico on 31 December.There has been no word on whether White will step down from his position or take time away from the UFC, and Poirier admitted that he has ‘no clue’ what will happen next.“You should never put...
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy