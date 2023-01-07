Dustin Poirier Concerned About Size Difference in UFC 284 Main Event: ‘Volk’s Gonna Be a Little Bit Undersized’

It’ll be interesting, Volk going up 10 lbs to fight won’t really hurt him in any way. He’s arguably (imo does) has the highest fight iq in the UFC, he’s going to have the speed advantage and he’ll have to mix it up a lot and stay on the move. He could definitely win, not saying he will but he could. Haha the thing I think about is when Ortega almost had him with the subs and the fact if Islam gets him in a bad position like that there’s no way he’ll escape
Volk is the one little big dude that will give you a run for your money, dude is gonna be close to 200lbs on fight night
Volk was 210lbs when he played rugby so not so sure the weight and size will be that much different
Comments / 8