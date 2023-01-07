Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’
Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
Look: Conor McGregor looks massive in first ‘Road House’ stills
Conor McGregor looks massive in the first ‘Road House’ stills. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is absolutely massive in stills from the remake of the classic movie “Road House.” The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and McGregor has no release date yet, but they began filming on August 23.
Ari Emanuel’s Silence on UFC Chief Dana White Slapping Wife Raises Eyebrows in Hollywood
Seven days after disturbing footage surfaced of UFC CEO Dana White slapping his wife at a New Year’s Eve party, parent company Endeavor continues to dodge the controversy. Ari Emanuel’s silence on the matter has raised eyebrows around Hollywood given that the Endeavor CEO has been quick to chime in on various scandals and misconduct over the years, writing two recent op-eds on the scourge of antisemitism that dubbed Kanye West a “cartoonish … clown show” for praising Hitler and having previously called on the industry to shun Mel Gibson “even if it means a sacrifice to their bottom line.” So what’s...
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split
Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
Meek Mill Apologizes For Ringside Altercation At Gervonta Davis Fight: ‘I Just Gotta Step My Response Game Up!’
On Saturday, Jan. 7th, Gervonta Davis fought Hector Garcia to defend his WBA lightweight title. Halfway through the 8th round, a ringside altercation between Meek Mill and pro-fighter Garry Russell Jr. caught the attention of both fighters, causing the fight to stop for a brief moment. Meek and Garry were...
Kevin Lee offers himself as Jake Paul’s first PFL opponent: “If he wants to make it legitimate, I’ll be around”
Kevin Lee believes Jake Paul needs to fight someone like him in the cage to earn respect. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision victory over Anderson Silva in the boxing ring in October. While the fight was the closest of the YouTuber’s career thus far, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed the win. He went on to claim the victory over ‘The Spider’ by unanimous decision.
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
Sports World Reacts To What Jemele Hill Said About Dana White
Former ESPN journalist Jemele Hill called out UFC President Dana White in a new article for The Atlantic. White was caught on camera slapping his wife twice in an altercation in Mexico on New Year’s Eve. He and his wife addressed the incident publicly, but Hill doesn't believe the longtime ...
Josh Thomson And John McCarthy Discuss The One Man Who Can Beat Islam Makhachev
Josh Thomson tried to make a case for one man in the UFC lightweight division in terms of beating the champ. The UFC lightweight division is most likely the toughest division to break into the top five. The men at the top of the division are all seasoned veterans and they have been at the top for a while. Now with a new champion at the head of the division, Islam Makhachev, many of the top five have gained new life in the division. Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Beneil Dariush all seem to be one fight away from a tile shot, but former UFC fighter Josh Thomson only sees one of those names making it competitive with Makhachev.
Bryce Mitchell claps back at Sean O’Malley following his recent troll job: “Your making it real personal. Talking about my family and money”
UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is seemingly unhappy with Sean O’Malley. ‘Thug Nasty’ is fresh off his return at UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria last month. Heading into the contest, Mitchell was riding a 15-fight winning streak, having recently defeated Edson Barboza that March. However, he would suffer his first career defeat to ‘El Matador’ that night in Las Vegas.
Women’s Caucus Demands UFC Parent Company CEO To Dismiss Dana White As President Following Slapping Scandal
The California Legislative Women’s Caucus yearns for Dana White’s removal from the UFC in a public letter addressed to Endeavor. The group demands Endeavor to take the matter seriously and act on it ASAP. Despite apologizing, UFC president Dana White is still on the post following the infamous...
Charles Oliveira targeting return in March or April to earn rematch against Islam Makhachev: “I’m one fight away from him”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is gearing up for a busy year. ‘Do Bronx’ has been out of action since his lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in October. The Brazilian was famously previously stripped of his 155-pound championship in May, prior to a title defense against Justin Gaethje.
Terrance McKinney calls to face Paddy Pimblett next: “The way he blocked Jared’s punches with his chin was impressive”
UFC lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney would like to face ‘The Baddy’ next. ‘T Wrecks’ has been out of action since his submission victory over Erick Gonzalez in August. That victory helped spring the 28-year-old back into the win column after suffering his first promotional loss to Drew Dober last March.
Sean O’Malley Claims He Was Joking About His Support For Dana White: ‘It’s The Kind Of Humor That We Like’
Sean O’Malley has responded to misleading headlines about his opinion on a recent controversial topic. The video of UFC president Dana White slapping his wife exposed some people who believe White was justified in the violent action. O’Malley was mistakingly classified as one of those people after his comments on the BroMalley show, leading to disturbing headlines.
Chael Sonnen Suggests Islam Makhachev Could Walk Away From MMA With a Win at UFC 284
Chael Sonnen believes Islam Makhachev could potentially walk away from MMA with a win over Alexander Volkanovski. After capturing the lightweight crown at UFC 280, the Dagestani destroyer will next attempt to become the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world when he challenges current featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski for the top spot. The pair will headline the promotion’s return to Australia on February 11, but by all accounts, when Makhachev makes his most important walk to the Octagon next month, it will be without the man behind his rise to the top, Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Welterweight belts set to split as Spence vs Crawford dies a death
Errol Spence Jr. is on the verge of leaving his welterweight titles behind to move up in weight after a battle with Terence Crawford completely fell apart. Spence vs Crawford died a death after the World Boxing Council confirmed Keith Thurman would square off against their 147-pound belt holder. However,...
Olivia Dunne Shows Off Impressive Flexibility in Latest TikTok
The LSU gymnastics team kicked off its season last Friday, Jan. 6.
Michael Bisping Lays Out Who He Thinks Should Fight Paddy Pimblett Next
Michael Bisping would like to see a bad-blood matchup for Paddy Pimblett in his next outing. For years, former UFC champion Michael Bisping was the top UFC fighter out of the UK. Now there are many up-and-coming fighters hailing from England and the surrounding areas. With the UFC planning a trip back to London in a few months, Bisping is taking a look at who should be added to that card in the O2 Arena.
Valentina Shevchenko Frustrated by Lack of Challengers, Eyeing Superfight with Zhang Weili: ‘I’m Ready Tomorrow’
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is frustrated by the lack of women willing to step up and meet her inside the Octagon. ‘Bullet’ successfully defended her 125-pound title for the seventh consecutive time with a closely contested split decision win over Taila Santo in the UFC 275 co-main event. It was by far her biggest test since capturing UFC gold in 2018, but Shevchenko pulled off the victory with a solid performance in the championship rounds.
