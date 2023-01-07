Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Outrage as Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Hose in Viral VideoDylan BarketSan Francisco, CA
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
A Haunting PSA Shows the Dangers of Driving Through FloodsThomas Smith
Related
Eater
How This Flooded San Francisco Restaurant’s Superfan Raised Nearly $200K in Relief Funds
The atmospheric river that descended on San Francisco on New Year’s Eve flooded a number of businesses in the city’s Mission District, including the Pink Onion, Rainbow Grocery, and Japanese restaurant Rintaro. In the area, flood water rose to upwards of seven to eight feet. For the Pink Onion’s part, owner Matthew Coric told SFGATE the damages will cost at least $50,000 to repair.
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
sfstandard.com
SF Mayor’s Office Renews Promise To Open Safe-Consumption Sites Using NYC Model
After pulling the plug on a plan to open 12 safe-consumption sites in December, Mayor London Breed’s Office announced Wednesday that it will eventually allow a nonprofit to open one. Anna Dunning, Breed’s budget director, said during a hearing on Wednesday that the Mayor’s Office is planning to meet...
sfstandard.com
Is San Francisco Facing an Egg Shortage? We Went on a Hunt To Find Out
Reports have been rolling in of egg prices skyrocketing as a deadly bird flu sweeps chicken populations across the nation, leading to a dwindling supply of market inventory. Consumers cruising their local grocery stores have been sharing stories of bare shelves where the staple breakfast food should be, or signs limiting the buyer to a maximum amount of cartons available to purchase.
sfstandard.com
J.P. Morgan Conference Kicks Off Make-or-Break Year for SF’s Downtown
A brief respite from the storms battering the Bay Area Monday provided a gray yet optimistic backdrop for an event that city officials hope will foreshadow a badly needed return of business travel to San Francisco. An army of people decked out in power suits and lanyards descended on the...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Home Prices Drop for the First Time in a Decade
San Francisco’s median home prices dropped by 1% to $1.78 million between 2021 and 2022 in the first annual decline the city has seen in a decade, according to new data from Compass. The last time the city saw an annual decrease in home sales prices was between 2011...
sfstandard.com
Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge
Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
sfstandard.com
Here’s How Rare Thunderstorms Are in the SF Bay Area
It isn’t too common for San Franciscans to see lightning strike the city as it did Tuesday. In fact, the San Francisco Bay Area is one of the least likely targets for thunderstorms in the entire country. A look at data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet at Iowa State...
sfstandard.com
Parklet Problems: Restaurant Owners Struggle With New Rules, Reconsider Value of Outdoor Dining
Two years ago, chef Greg Lutes put up a parklet in front of his Bernal Heights restaurant, 3rd Cousin. Like countless other restaurateurs, he was quick to offer an outdoor dining option during Covid, fearing what might happen to his business if he didn’t. And he was also careful to construct his parklet to meet city code.
Eater
One of San Francisco’s Only Three-Michelin-Star Restaurants Is Closing Temporarily
Anyone hoping to experience a meal at one of San Francisco’s premier dining destinations before the summer will have to act fast. James Beard award-winning chef Michael Tusk and his wife Lindsay Tusk plan to temporarily close their three-Michelin-star Jackson Square restaurant Quince by the end of January for about six months. During that time, the couple will redesign the restaurant with the goal of making the space lighter and brighter, a spokesperson shared with Eater SF via email.
KQED
Honoring Dave Schubert, San Francisco’s Wildest Street Photographer
On Friday morning, I got word that my favorite San Francisco photographer Dave Schubert had died suddenly. The long-time Mission District resident was discovered on Thursday, Jan. 5 by concerned friends at the 26th Street home Schubert lived in for two decades. Schubert’s work had been a minor obsession of...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Could Sweeten the Pot for Converting Empty Offices to Housing
As Downtown braces for a real estate crash, a San Francisco legislative analyst urged policymakers to consider financial incentives and eliminating red tape for converting empty offices to housing. A report released by the Budget and Legislative Analyst’s Office called on the city to explore incentives for all types of...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years
NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
San Francisco police offer $50K reward for information on tourist's murder
The San Francisco Police Department is offering a reward of $50,000 to identify, arrest and convict the person(s) responsible for killing a tourist last summer.
sfstandard.com
Never Seen a Banana Slug in San Francisco? Now Might Be Your Chance
A muddy San Francisco hike could be much-needed reprieve from relentless storms—but watch your feet for banana slugs. These yellow, larger-than-life slugs love moisture and are coming out to play in the rain, too. “Banana slugs, and probably all slugs, really thrive in humid conditions,” said Ester Chang, San...
travelawaits.com
4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town
As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
sfstandard.com
SF Police Watchdogs Set To Decide Ban on Cops Pulling Over Drivers for Low-Level Traffic Offenses
San Francisco is trying to make “driving while Black” stops a problem of the past. But whether it’s found the right solution for curbing racial disparities—and potential bias—in police traffic stops is still up for debate. The Police Commission will vote late Wednesday on a...
sfstandard.com
This Obscure SF Company Is the Nation’s Best Place To Work in 2023
A relatively unknown software company based in San Francisco has clinched the title of “Best Place To Work in 2023,” according to Glassdoor, a firm that compiles and shares employee reviews of their employers. The cushiest employer out there? Gainsight, a software-as-service company headquartered in SF’s Financial District....
Comments / 3