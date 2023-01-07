ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

How This Flooded San Francisco Restaurant’s Superfan Raised Nearly $200K in Relief Funds

The atmospheric river that descended on San Francisco on New Year’s Eve flooded a number of businesses in the city’s Mission District, including the Pink Onion, Rainbow Grocery, and Japanese restaurant Rintaro. In the area, flood water rose to upwards of seven to eight feet. For the Pink Onion’s part, owner Matthew Coric told SFGATE the damages will cost at least $50,000 to repair.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Is San Francisco Facing an Egg Shortage? We Went on a Hunt To Find Out

Reports have been rolling in of egg prices skyrocketing as a deadly bird flu sweeps chicken populations across the nation, leading to a dwindling supply of market inventory. Consumers cruising their local grocery stores have been sharing stories of bare shelves where the staple breakfast food should be, or signs limiting the buyer to a maximum amount of cartons available to purchase.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Home Prices Drop for the First Time in a Decade

San Francisco’s median home prices dropped by 1% to $1.78 million between 2021 and 2022 in the first annual decline the city has seen in a decade, according to new data from Compass. The last time the city saw an annual decrease in home sales prices was between 2011...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge

Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Here’s How Rare Thunderstorms Are in the SF Bay Area

It isn’t too common for San Franciscans to see lightning strike the city as it did Tuesday. In fact, the San Francisco Bay Area is one of the least likely targets for thunderstorms in the entire country. A look at data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet at Iowa State...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

One of San Francisco’s Only Three-Michelin-Star Restaurants Is Closing Temporarily

Anyone hoping to experience a meal at one of San Francisco’s premier dining destinations before the summer will have to act fast. James Beard award-winning chef Michael Tusk and his wife Lindsay Tusk plan to temporarily close their three-Michelin-star Jackson Square restaurant Quince by the end of January for about six months. During that time, the couple will redesign the restaurant with the goal of making the space lighter and brighter, a spokesperson shared with Eater SF via email.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years

NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
KTVU FOX 2

Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Never Seen a Banana Slug in San Francisco? Now Might Be Your Chance

A muddy San Francisco hike could be much-needed reprieve from relentless storms—but watch your feet for banana slugs. These yellow, larger-than-life slugs love moisture and are coming out to play in the rain, too. “Banana slugs, and probably all slugs, really thrive in humid conditions,” said Ester Chang, San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelawaits.com

4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town

As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
TIBURON, CA
sfstandard.com

This Obscure SF Company Is the Nation’s Best Place To Work in 2023

A relatively unknown software company based in San Francisco has clinched the title of “Best Place To Work in 2023,” according to Glassdoor, a firm that compiles and shares employee reviews of their employers. The cushiest employer out there? Gainsight, a software-as-service company headquartered in SF’s Financial District....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy