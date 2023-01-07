ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Sheriff's Office looking for vehicle stolen during sales transaction

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a vehicle that was stolen during a sales transaction. A Maverick X3 Turbo was stolen out of Conyers on Sunday, Jan. 8 after a seller agreed to allow the suspect to test drive the vehicle, which in turn was never paid for or returned, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 4 - Jan. 11:. • Charles Bailey, 52, Huntmill Circle, Covington; probation violation.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 3 - Jan. 8, 2023:. • Natasha Lovell, 43, Renaissance Way, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Man charged in stabbing of his brother

CONYERS — A Conyers man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed his brother several times. Jonah Demar Coleman, 23, was arrested by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office after his 25-year-old brother ran from their house on Cherry Hill Road Dec. 7. The victim went to a neighbor’s house to get help, and the neighbor called authorities.
CONYERS, GA
Monroe man killed in crash on Covington Bypass

COVINGTON — A Monroe man died in a two-vehicle crash Jan. 5 after he apparently ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The crash, which took place at the intersection of Lower River Road and Covington Bypass, resulted in the death of Jimmie C. Norwood, 67.
MONROE, GA
Bulldogs commemorative edition on sale Wednesday

The Dawgs are back-to-back national champs, and we’ve got you covered. In honor of the University of Georgia’s historic feat, Times-Journal Inc. is publishing a commemorative championship edition with a special poster page, stories, highlights and photos from the national title game defeat of TCU.
ATHENS, GA
Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU

Georgia captured their second consecutive national title on Monday night after defeating TCU 65–7 in the biggest blowout in college football title history. The Bulldogs also finished the 2022 season with another feat: the No. 1 spot in the final poll from the Associated Press’s Top 25.
ATHENS, GA

