Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Deputy Eric Tolbert indicted in connection with heat-related deaths of three dogs
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office looking for vehicle stolen during sales transaction
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a vehicle that was stolen during a sales transaction. A Maverick X3 Turbo was stolen out of Conyers on Sunday, Jan. 8 after a seller agreed to allow the suspect to test drive the vehicle, which in turn was never paid for or returned, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Former Rockdale County star Candace Hill named to Georgia Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Former Rockdale County star Candace Hill will be inducted into the Georgia Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend. Hill, a 2017 Rockdale grad, is part of eight athletes and two coaches who will be recognized during the organization’s annual coaches clinic.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 4 - Jan. 11:. • Charles Bailey, 52, Huntmill Circle, Covington; probation violation.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 3 - Jan. 8, 2023:. • Natasha Lovell, 43, Renaissance Way, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Man charged in stabbing of his brother
CONYERS — A Conyers man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed his brother several times. Jonah Demar Coleman, 23, was arrested by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office after his 25-year-old brother ran from their house on Cherry Hill Road Dec. 7. The victim went to a neighbor’s house to get help, and the neighbor called authorities.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Monroe man killed in crash on Covington Bypass
COVINGTON — A Monroe man died in a two-vehicle crash Jan. 5 after he apparently ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The crash, which took place at the intersection of Lower River Road and Covington Bypass, resulted in the death of Jimmie C. Norwood, 67.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Bulldogs commemorative edition on sale Wednesday
The Dawgs are back-to-back national champs, and we’ve got you covered. In honor of the University of Georgia’s historic feat, Times-Journal Inc. is publishing a commemorative championship edition with a special poster page, stories, highlights and photos from the national title game defeat of TCU.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU
Georgia captured their second consecutive national title on Monday night after defeating TCU 65–7 in the biggest blowout in college football title history. The Bulldogs also finished the 2022 season with another feat: the No. 1 spot in the final poll from the Associated Press’s Top 25.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Brock Bowers Discusses Replacing Stetson Bennett at Presser
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett etched his name in college football history on Monday night, becoming only the fifth quarterback to win back-to-back national titles. And apparently, he might’ve celebrated like it.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Dec. 29 - Jan. 6, 2023
♦ Pinches Tacos Shack, 7108 Washington St., Covington; Dec. 29; Follow-up; 100/A.
Comments / 0