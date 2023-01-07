Trio Charged with Forgery, Identity Theft after Scheme with Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses is Foiled by GPD

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food every day because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Colorado Governor Halts Controversial Migrant Relocation Plan to New York CityBryan DijkhuizenColorado State
Related
NYC Parks employee charged with possession of stolen property
NEW YORK, NY – NYPD detectives in lower Manhattan have charged 28-year-old Arkim Deberry, a New York City Parks employee with possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of stolen property. Deberry was charged on Tuesday at around 4:38 pm. The NYPD did not release any further information regarding Deberry’s charges. The post NYC Parks employee charged with possession of stolen property appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Haven Independent
Waterbury Man Arrested On Drug And Gun Charges In Ansonia
ANSONIA — Police said a ‘suspicious activity’ tip led to a drug and weapons arrest on Jan. 4. Someone contacted police at 3:45 p.m. to report suspicious activity at Colony Park. Police didn’t relay the specific activity thought to be suspicious. But, after responding to the...
Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say
A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
New York Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Fraud Crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Julio Hisael Almonte, 31, of the Bronx, New York, was sentenced today to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in the fraudulent purchase of new trucks from a pair of Charleston dealerships. Almonte was also ordered to pay $42,375.03 in restitution.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for Ringleader of Violent West Harlem Drug Trafficking Ring
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the 12-year prison sentence of ANDREW MCFALINE, 27, for his role as the ringleader of a violent drug trafficking ring that operated in West Harlem. On October 14, 2022, MCFALINE pleaded guilty to one count of Operating as a Major Trafficker; one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree; one count of Robbery in the Second Degree; one count of Conspiracy in the Third Degree; and one count of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree.
Suspect shot after confrontation with DEA agents on NJ street
New Jersey prosecutors are investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred on Tuesday afternoon near an elementary school.
darientimes.com
New York woman charged in alleged retail theft ring targeting Victoria's Secret stores
STAMFORD — A New York woman was arrested last week on charges connected to an alleged retail theft ring that struck Victoria’s Secret stores across the state for nearly $29,000 worth of goods, according to an arrest warrant. Ezzria Figeroux, 21, of Brooklyn, was charged with second-degree larceny...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at undercover police car in West Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly firing six gunshots at an undercover police car in West Haven on Tuesday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit occurred after a gray Honda Accord took off following the shots-fired incident in West Haven. Police later found the Honda Accord behind a […]
SUV Stolen From Lake Success Home Found On Verrazzano Bridge; Trio Nabbed
An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing an SUV from a home on Long Island, authorities said. Jabir Robinson, of Newark, was arrested alongside two underage suspects Saturday, Jan. 7, following a joint investigation that involved the New Jersey State Police, as well as the New York City, Nassau County, and Lake Success police departments.
New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Using Stolen IDs in Local Scheme to Buy $140,124 in Cars
A 46-year-old New Jersey man pleaded guilty Friday to his role in a scheme to use the stolen identities of U.S. citizens from Puerto Rico to fraudulently purchase vehicles and other merchandise and use bank accounts and credit cards. Jose Irizarry of Union City, N.J., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Larceny
On 9-26-22, the Norwalk Police Department received an initial forgery complaint, which developed into a lengthy and detailed investigation by Detective Ribisl for larceny. Jennifer Hernandez had been employed as a caretaker for an elderly Norwalk resident for over ten (10) years, when the resident’s daughter discovered that her mother had been the victim of illegal withdrawals from her bank account, which had been overdrawn. Det. Ribisl determined that Hernandez had made over one hundred (100) illegal payments to her own credit card accounts using the victim’s account without authorization, totaling over $58,000.oo stolen from the elderly victim.Det. Ribisl applied for an arrest warrant which was granted for violation of Connecticut General Statute 53a-122, Larceny in the First Degree.
Man, 36, repeatedly shot and killed on Brooklyn street, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old man overnight in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Fentanyl, Cocaine Found During Inwood Traffic Stop, Police Say
A 22-year-old man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Long Island, authorities said. Nassau County Police officers stopped Shadon Chestnut, of Queens, at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, as he drove near Burnside Avenue and Doughty Boulevard in Inwood. Officers initially pulled him over after seeing...
NBC New York
Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops
A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Brooklyn man gets 20 years in prison for deadly attack on Asian woman
A Brooklyn man who bludgeoned an Asian woman to death will spend the next two decades behind bars, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Elisaul Perez was hit with the 20-year prison sentence after he attacked 61-year-old GuiYing Ma with a rock as she swept a sidewalk in her Corona neighborhood in November 2021, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office. The 33-year-old admitted to the heartless crime last month when he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in Queens Supreme Court. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said she hopes the sentence provided “some measure of solace” for the victim’s family. “The long sentence will hold...
4th car stolen from Nassau gas station while victim was pumping gas
In more than one instance the owner was standing just on the other side of the vehicle pumping gas.
Serial burglar stole $30K from eight NYC businesses in 2-week spree: cops
A serial burglar targeted eight popular Williamsburg restaurants and bars – pocketing more than $30,000 in cash – over a two-week spree, police said Monday. The suspect was caught staring directly at a surveillance camera, looking stunned in glasses and a Champion hoodie sweatshirt, during one attempted heist last month, according to a photo released by the NYPD. His spree started on Dec. 20 at Ainslie, a chic Italian restaurant on Ainslie Street near Keap Street, where he snuck in through the rooftop and stole $10,654, cops said. On Dec. 26, he first tried to hit The Richardson Bar on Graham Avenue, entering...
Man, 20, gets 9 years in prison for Kings Plaza Mall shooting that wounded 2 teens
A Bronx man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison for a 2022 shooting inside a crowded Brooklyn mall that wounded two teenage boys and sent dozens of other shoppers running in fear for their lives, the borough’s district attorney announced.
DoingItLocal
NY MAN ARRESTED FOR STEALING DELIVERY PACKAGES IN TRUMBULL
A New York man was arrested Wednesday, January 4, for package thefts from several Trumbull residences. Jesus Felix, age 23, of the Bronx, New York was charged with Larceny for stealing the packages, which contained Apple products worth more than $8,000. At about 12:00 p.m., Trumbull police were notified of...
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Police Catch Repeat Shoplifter Waiting at Bus Stop with a Bag Full of?
Remember him? Franklyn Rosario, 25-years-old and from the Bronx, was arrested yesterday for shoplifting from Marshall’s on Central Park Avenue – again. Only this time 1st Precinct Officers Joseph DiBenedetto and Keith Terraforte were on scene before he could leave the area…. with help from Marshall’s loss prevention...
Comments / 2