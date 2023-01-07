Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Increase in illness, staff shortages add to lack of hospital bed availability
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flu cases are declining some in Alabama, but now COVID cases are ramping up which means Alabama hospitals are still full. Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association told me that just yesterday, we were back to being over 630 patients with COVID being admitted to hospitals.
WTOK-TV
Discovery of lethal fungal infection causes investigation in Mississippi; 2 deaths identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The discovery of a drug-resistant fungal infection that causes a severe infection and death in about 60 percent of patients has led to an investigation after its discovery in central Mississippi. It’s called candida auris, or C. auris, and it primarily affects those already being treated...
New COVID variant is more contagious than previous strains according to CDC
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) encourages you to get up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations as a new subvariant of concern emerges. COVID-19 vaccine and the new bivalent boosters are important for your maximum protection as the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 overtakes other Omicron subvariants which were dominant in the fall. Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield says that although cases are low in Alabama, there is still a cause for concern.
wbrc.com
Birmingham pub posts drug awareness sign: ‘If you’re going to use cocaine…test it with fentanyl test strips’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dave’s Pub, located in Birmingham’s Five Points South entertainment district, has taken a unique approach to creating drug awareness. John Parker, owner of Dave’s Pub says the sign is a bit tongue-in-cheek but is addressing a serious drug problem. The sign, posted in...
Harris: Keep your body healthy; it may lead to better brain health
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Brain health and physical health are both important, especially as we age. According to the most recent survey of people ages 45 years and older in Alabama, the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), one in seven Alabamians experiences subjective cognitive decline, or SCD. SCD is defined as self-reported confusion or memory problems that have been worsening over the past year. In Alabama, 88% of people with SCD have at least one chronic condition; 46% had to give up day-to-day activities; over one-third says it interferes with social activities, work or volunteering; and 40% say they need help...
Medical marijuana is legal in Alabama but how protected is its usage?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "No one believed that Alabama would be legal. Everybody was certain that we would be the last and we're not," said Founder and Owner of CannaBama, Jennifer Boozer. Although the use of medical marijuana has been legalized in the state of Alabama, using medical marijuana in...
Many in Alabama will lose Medicaid insurance coverage in April
Millions of Americans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic are at risk of losing their coverage this April.
COVID cases rise in Jefferson County, what you need to know to stay protected
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — COVID cases continue to rise across central Alabama and Jefferson County’s community levels are now considered ‘high’ by the CDC. That’s according to the Jefferson county Department of Health. CBS42 spoke with local doctor, Amy Illescas about this recent COVID surge and she tells us where the sudden increase is likely […]
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Aderholt announces funding for North Alabama projects
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt announced more than $13 million in funding for various projects across North Alabama.
Birmingham bar Dave’s Pub using unique sign to bring awareness to dangers of fentanyl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One Birmingham bar has taken a distinct approach to discourage people from taking fentanyl-laced drugs, one that’s making waves online. Mirroring a national trend, Jefferson County has seen a drastic increase in accidental fentanyl overdoses, rounding out to over 400 in 2022 alone. Those at Dave’s Pub, a bar in Birmingham’s […]
WSFA
ADPH: COVID-19 cases surge as new subvariant emerges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting an increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the state. As of Friday, Jan. 6, there are 2,693 for the year 2023 with a 23.1% positivity rate. “Right now, we’re averaging about 1500 cases per day in the state,” said....
WTOK-TV
Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
wbrc.com
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
alreporter.com
COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations jump in Alabama
The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to roughly the same level as in August, with hospitalizations as of Thursday at the highest levels it has been in months, according to the latest statistics released by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state’s current positivity rate is 23.1...
WTOK-TV
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
Alabama Coffee Drinkers Could Be Eligible For Cash Payment
The day has finally come for coffee drinkers in Alabama. You could be eligible for a piece of this million-dollar settlement. In recent years, the Keurig brand has been trendy among coffee drinkers with their convenient K cups. The single-serve coffee pods allow coffee drinkers to insert a pod into...
Gun trainer: What to expect with Alabama’s new permitless carry
Alabama lawmakers made it legal this year to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, a vote that could mean more guns more places. The state already had the highest percentage of adults in America – 32 percent - willing to apply and pay for concealed carry permits, according to the national Crime Prevention Research Center. Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally in gun sales despite ranking 23rd in population.
Multiple properties of the Trussville Entertainment District listed in potential federal indictment
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News, and Hannah Curran, Trussville Tribune TRUSSVILLE — The investigation into a possible multi-million dollar illegal sports gambling conspiracy, tax evasion and money laundering scheme could lead to the seizure of 30 properties, many across Alabama, including several that make up the Trussville Entertainment District (TED). The 114-count indictment reads like […]
