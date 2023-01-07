MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Brain health and physical health are both important, especially as we age. According to the most recent survey of people ages 45 years and older in Alabama, the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), one in seven Alabamians experiences subjective cognitive decline, or SCD. SCD is defined as self-reported confusion or memory problems that have been worsening over the past year. In Alabama, 88% of people with SCD have at least one chronic condition; 46% had to give up day-to-day activities; over one-third says it interferes with social activities, work or volunteering; and 40% say they need help...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO