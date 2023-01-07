ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

FOX54 News

New COVID variant is more contagious than previous strains according to CDC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) encourages you to get up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations as a new subvariant of concern emerges. COVID-19 vaccine and the new bivalent boosters are important for your maximum protection as the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 overtakes other Omicron subvariants which were dominant in the fall. Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield says that although cases are low in Alabama, there is still a cause for concern.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Harris: Keep your body healthy; it may lead to better brain health

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Brain health and physical health are both important, especially as we age. According to the most recent survey of people ages 45 years and older in Alabama, the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), one in seven Alabamians experiences subjective cognitive decline, or SCD. SCD is defined as self-reported confusion or memory problems that have been worsening over the past year.  In Alabama, 88% of people with SCD have at least one chronic condition; 46% had to give up day-to-day activities; over one-third says it interferes with social activities, work or volunteering; and 40% say they need help...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

ADPH: COVID-19 cases surge as new subvariant emerges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting an increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the state. As of Friday, Jan. 6, there are 2,693 for the year 2023 with a 23.1% positivity rate. “Right now, we’re averaging about 1500 cases per day in the state,” said....
WTOK-TV

Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations jump in Alabama

The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to roughly the same level as in August, with hospitalizations as of Thursday at the highest levels it has been in months, according to the latest statistics released by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state’s current positivity rate is 23.1...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Gun trainer: What to expect with Alabama’s new permitless carry

Alabama lawmakers made it legal this year to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, a vote that could mean more guns more places. The state already had the highest percentage of adults in America – 32 percent - willing to apply and pay for concealed carry permits, according to the national Crime Prevention Research Center. Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally in gun sales despite ranking 23rd in population.
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Multiple properties of the Trussville Entertainment District listed in potential federal indictment

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News, and Hannah Curran, Trussville Tribune TRUSSVILLE — The investigation into a possible multi-million dollar illegal sports gambling conspiracy, tax evasion and money laundering scheme could lead to the seizure of 30 properties, many across Alabama, including several that make up the Trussville Entertainment District (TED). The 114-count indictment reads like […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

