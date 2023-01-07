Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach
The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponents for 2023 season set
With the regular season now complete, the Steelers' road and home opponents are now officially set.
Yardbarker
Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Yardbarker
Brock Purdy Surpasses Patrick Mahomes In A Key Category
The magic carpet ride has continued for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, as he led the team to its 10th straight win on Sunday to close out the regular season with a 13-4 record. The 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was Purdy’s fifth in as many starts, making...
NFL Coach Reportedly Meeting With Owner Monday Afternoon
Just 10 months ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed Kliff Kingsbury to a six-year extension that would keep him in Phoenix through 2027. Now, after a disappointing 4-13 season, he and owner Michael Bidwill will reportedly sit down discuss his future. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "[Bidwill and Kingsbury] are scheduled...
Yardbarker
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
Yardbarker
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
Yardbarker
Report: Russell Wilson could cost Broncos chance at Sean Payton
Word around the NFL is that if the Denver Broncos can’t land Sean Payton to be their next head coach, it may be because of his disinterest in having to be tied to starting quarterback Russell Wilson for the next few seasons. The Broncos 2022 campaign was an unmitigated...
Yardbarker
Tom Brady hints he decided to retire one day after Buccaneers' 2021 season ended
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may have revealed exactly when he decided to temporarily retire from playing last winter. As explained by the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Hall-of-Famer Steve Young and Brady discussed the possibility that Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers could soon ride off into the sunset during the latest edition of the "Let’s Go!" SiriusXM show and podcast.
Yardbarker
Penei Sewell Gives Honest Admission About Lions Season
The 2022 Detroit Lions were a special team. They started off the season looking like they were in for another top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, but they fought hard and had a legit chance to make the playoffs until Week 18. They had already shown a lot of heart...
thecomeback.com
NFL team announces shocking firing
The Kliff Kingsbury era is officially over for the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals announced Kingsbury was fired Monday morning after the franchise finished with a 4-13 record, good enough for last place in the NFC West. “Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but after the receiver's inability to work out at The Star, the deal, at least for this season, is off the table. Now, another star receiver could be on the Cowboys' radar. Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins...
Both coordinators coveted, 19 free agents; Dallas Cowboys could lose more than wildcard
Jerry Jones says the Tampa Bay game will have no bearing on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status. But Jones can’t guarantee the return of 19 free agents nor OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn.
Yardbarker
Broncos Reportedly Interviewing A Candidate With Proven Success
According to a few sources across the league, Jim Caldwell will interview with Broncos today, a coach with a great track record. Caldwell has coached in the NFL for 18 seasons but hasn’t been in the league since 2019. In his league tenure, Caldwell has worked for the Indianapolis...
Yardbarker
Lions Announce 10 Players Signed To Futures Deals
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Alexander, 25, went undrafted out of Florida International back in 2020. He was later drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in February of 2022. He...
Yardbarker
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Yardbarker
Cowboys expect the return of 3 starters for the playoffs
With a Monday night playoff game on the slate against Tampa Bay, the Dallas Cowboys will see a chance for three starters to return to the lineup for their matchup. Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins, and Tyler Biadasz have all received positive news regarding their chances to play wild card weekend.
Pair of Georgia defenders declare for NFL Draft
Carter finished the Bulldogs' 65-7 rout on Monday night with two solo tackles, while Ringo picked up one assisted tackle in the contest. Ringo recorded five solo tackles, one pass defended and a forced fumble in the team's semifinal win over Ohio State and Carter had one solo tackle and one pass defended in that game as well.
Comments / 0