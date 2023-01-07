Read full article on original website
Kickstarter campaign launches for Aladdin 3477 trilogy
Star Wars may be what you know Matt Busch for, but soon it’s likely that Aladdin 3477 will be the first thing you think of when you hear his name. With the long-gestating project closer to fruition than ever, Matt has launched a Kickstarter campaign (which hit target in mere hours) and here’s the details on how to follow and support this fascinating project.
Star Wars: Five scenes that made a big impact
Writing at StarWars.com, Jon Waterhouse takes a look at five pivotal moments from the saga, encompasing moments from The Last Jedi, A New Hope, Rogue One, The Book of Boba Fett and this choice, The Mandalorian as Din Djarin and Toro Calican encounter some Tusken Raiders in the desert. Meeting...
Desert Planet Discs Bonus Track: #CANTINA 2: With Mark Hamilton, Jed Shepherd and Martin Keeler
It’s 2023, it’s Celebration London year and it’s time for a bonus track! Joining Greig and Carl are the team behind the legendary #Cantina event from Celebration 2016, Ash bass player Mark Hamilton, film producer, writer and director Jed Shepherd and longtime friend of the show THE Martin Keeler. Find out how three guys from very different backgrounds met and created one of the most talked about events in Star Wars fandom, and what they have up their sleeves for it’s return to London on April 9th at the IndigO2. For all the latest info on the event, tickets and more head to thisiscantina.com and stay tuned to Desert Planet Discs, FanthaTracks.com and all our social media for up to the minute news.
Fan-made LEGO Skywalker Ranch
Convention goers in the States and beyond will most likely have either walked past Marcus Dohring without knowing it – secure in his 501st armour – or like the Fantha Tracks team be fortunate enough to call him a friend. Here’s another great example of his talents, a scratch built LEGO Skywalker Ranch that is rather awesome.
Peltz v Iger! Billionaire investor scoops up cut-price Disney shares in bid to secure board seat
Nelson Peltz, whose daughter Nicola is married to Brooklyn Beckham, has launched a bid to secure a seat on Disney's board, accusing the company of being wasteful and badly managed.
Hasbro Pulse: Indiana Jones Fanstream
Get ready Indiana Jones fans! It’s the FIRST EVER Hasbro Pulse Indiana Jones Fanstream. We got an exclusive look during #HasbroPulseCon2022, and now it’s time to dig even deeper with more exciting product reveals!. Website – http://bit.ly/3hrkSC2. Facebook – http://bit.ly/3HVrBzd. Instagram – http://bit.ly/3FvecuH. Twitter –...
Gentle Giant: The Mandalorian – Fennec Shand Mini Bust
$120.00, limited to 3000 pieces and shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU, this is the new Fennec Shand Mini Bust from Gentle Giant, arriving just in time for season three of The Mandalorian. Straight outta Tatooine,...
A Wind To Shake The Stars: The Complete Unauthorized Oral History of the Star Wars Radio Audio Dramas
While it may be no more than a curiosity to younger fans of the saga with instant access to the entire Star Wars film and TV library on Disney Plus, back in the early 80’s when the only Star Wars film available on home video was A New Hope (and the only option to see the films on demand was via shaky pirate video), the Star Wars Radio Dramas were a huge deal. Blending members of the original cast with new voice actors, the radio dramas fleshed out the films we knew and loved so dearly, expanding on thoughts and ideas (often so well that many are convinced they remember sequences on film that were actually from the Radio Dramas) and giving us something fresh, unique and as much a part of the saga as anything before or since. Writers John and Mary Jo Tenuto wisely saw this fascinating chunk of Star Wars history as fertile ground upon which to develop a book – A Wind to Shake the Stars – and here’s a peek at what’s in store.
Science fiction’s favourite entertainment: Gambling’s close association with the genre
One of the oldest forms of entertainment in human history is gambling. Over centuries, gambling has evolved into the form we see today. But even humankind’s oldest epics have mentioned famous gambling wagers. This trope also trickled down into other kinds of literature: first fiction and then even science fiction.
