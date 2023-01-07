While it may be no more than a curiosity to younger fans of the saga with instant access to the entire Star Wars film and TV library on Disney Plus, back in the early 80’s when the only Star Wars film available on home video was A New Hope (and the only option to see the films on demand was via shaky pirate video), the Star Wars Radio Dramas were a huge deal. Blending members of the original cast with new voice actors, the radio dramas fleshed out the films we knew and loved so dearly, expanding on thoughts and ideas (often so well that many are convinced they remember sequences on film that were actually from the Radio Dramas) and giving us something fresh, unique and as much a part of the saga as anything before or since. Writers John and Mary Jo Tenuto wisely saw this fascinating chunk of Star Wars history as fertile ground upon which to develop a book – A Wind to Shake the Stars – and here’s a peek at what’s in store.

12 HOURS AGO